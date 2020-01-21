Atelier Monika Sosnowska / Architecture Club

+ 15

Design Team: Architecture Club, Basel, Karolina Slawecka, Pawel Krzeminski

Clients: Monika Sosnowska

Engineering: Transsolar: Matthias Schuler, Kristyna Dvorakova

Structure: Daniel Przybylek

Façade Consultant: Studio Profil: Tomasz Karwatka

Acoustic Consultant: Transsolar

Landscape: Landscape Architecture Lab: Marta Tomasiak

Models/Model Images: Architecture Club

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The atelier for the Polish artist Monika Sosnowska outlines the maximum volume allowed on the site, offering the artist a generous light-drenched space for undistracted experimentation. ARCHITECTURE CLUB designed two complementary volumes: a spacious concrete and glass studio and wooden storage shed. The concrete 5 x 12m frame of the studio spans over 12m, capturing northern and southern light through fully glazed facades. The rough texture of the concrete, cast against timber planks, echoes wooden sheds once characteristic for this neighborhood and its tangible presence is a perfect backdrop for the sculptures.

The wish to juxtapose its heavy materiality with the slenderest steel structure of the glazing led the architects to design custom-made facades. They were eventually welded on-site by the same craftsmen the artist works with on her pieces. The translucent glass of the street facade, reinforced with gridded wire, blurs outside and offers privacy. The low-iron, transparent glazing to the north opens to the tranquil garden. The ceiling slab, spanning across 12m, is supported by three steel I-beams, which accommodate the lighting system and serve as a substructure for an art crane.

Freestanding solid oak furniture unfolds into a small toilet, kitchen, and art storage. It is accompanied by a 6m long oak table. All elements and details are custom made. All systems, including geothermal heating and cooling, ventilation, alarm, etc. are seamlessly incorporated, making this minimal space an efficiently working machine, providing the optimal art conditions. The outside storage, complementing the atelier, is a simple timber shed attached to the existing garage creating an intimate garden path between the two new volumes. The atelier was completed in 2019 and photographed by Hélène Binet.