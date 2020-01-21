World
Atelier Monika Sosnowska / Architecture Club

Atelier Monika Sosnowska / Architecture Club

© Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet © Hélène Binet + 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
Warsaw, Poland
  • Design Team: Architecture Club, Basel, Karolina Slawecka, Pawel Krzeminski
  • Clients: Monika Sosnowska
  • Engineering: Transsolar: Matthias Schuler, Kristyna Dvorakova
  • Structure: Daniel Przybylek
  • Façade Consultant: Studio Profil: Tomasz Karwatka
  • Acoustic Consultant: Transsolar
  • Landscape: Landscape Architecture Lab: Marta Tomasiak
  • Models/Model Images: Architecture Club
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

Text description provided by the architects. The atelier for the Polish artist Monika Sosnowska outlines the maximum volume allowed on the site, offering the artist a generous light-drenched space for undistracted experimentation. ARCHITECTURE CLUB designed two complementary volumes: a spacious concrete and glass studio and wooden storage shed. The concrete 5 x 12m frame of the studio spans over 12m, capturing northern and southern light through fully glazed facades. The rough texture of the concrete, cast against timber planks, echoes wooden sheds once characteristic for this neighborhood and its tangible presence is a perfect backdrop for the sculptures. 

© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

The wish to juxtapose its heavy materiality with the slenderest steel structure of the glazing led the architects to design custom-made facades. They were eventually welded on-site by the same craftsmen the artist works with on her pieces. The translucent glass of the street facade, reinforced with gridded wire, blurs outside and offers privacy. The low-iron, transparent glazing to the north opens to the tranquil garden. The ceiling slab, spanning across 12m, is supported by three steel I-beams, which accommodate the lighting system and serve as a substructure for an art crane.

Model South View
Model South View
Model North View
Model North View

Freestanding solid oak furniture unfolds into a small toilet, kitchen, and art storage. It is accompanied by a 6m long oak table. All elements and details are custom made. All systems, including geothermal heating and cooling, ventilation, alarm, etc. are seamlessly incorporated, making this minimal space an efficiently working machine, providing the optimal art conditions. The outside storage, complementing the atelier, is a simple timber shed attached to the existing garage creating an intimate garden path between the two new volumes. The atelier was completed in 2019 and photographed by Hélène Binet.

© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

Project location

Address: Warsaw, Poland

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Poland
