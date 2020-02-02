Torta da Vila Restaurant / PHENOMENA arquitetura

+ 13

Restaurant • Vila Nova Conceição, Brazil Architects: PHENOMENA arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 138.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Text description provided by the architects. The project for a family restaurant, expanding to a new site started from the necessity of developing a new identity both visual and spatial, that could be easily replicated and recognizable. From the existing logo, we extracted only the essential. The colors, green and gray, and the pie symbol became the foundation of a new visual, spatial and brand identity.

Applying green and gray both in the walls and floors combined organizes the space between exterior and interior spaces. This color scheme maintains unity in space, even if there are physical interruptions as the stairs. Painting only the bottom half of the walls creates linearity that conducts the eye across different spaces, providing dialog and fluidity between public and private, inside and out.

These are connected by the architectural elements like the hollow concrete blocks in the facade, the thin green steel counter, and the elongated light fixtures. The flow is reinforced with the big openings that not only integrate spaces but also improves lighting and airflow. The new logo was painted with the same green tones on the facade, following the premise of what is essential, as cement, concrete, and wood are used in their raw form.