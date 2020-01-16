World
Galpón House / 2172 / asociados

Galpón House / 2172 / asociados
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Houses
Chile
  • Arquitectos: 2172 / asociados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Pablo Casals Aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Arauco, Autodesk, Cintac, Cordillera, Osmo, Trimble, Venteko
  • Lead Architects: Cristián Olivi, Diego Ortúzar
  • Engineering: Guillermo Moreno
  • Constructor: Israel Cerda
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Text description provided by the architects. The House is conceived as a neutral, atemporal Artifact; It´s not defined by time or technology, as much as it is by the iconographic legacy of the Chilean countryside. The shape is simple: A two-story, weather-resistant, gable-roofed wooden shed, that solves the project requirements in an efficient, inexpensive and perdurable way. The site is large, surrounded by pine trees and with a strong slope falling towards the lake.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
The Artifact is subtly placed on the territory, almost as an abandoned construction, pretending to become part of the landscape rather than interrupting it. The shape and materials of the house address the commonly existent farm sheds in the countryside context. The abstract volume, on the other hand, affects its immediate surroundings taking the site out of its neutrality, defining a “front” and a “back, therefore, re-orientating the site.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Two voids are created inside the shed, gaining air, natural light and breadth. The first void is conceived as a covered terrace on the ground floor. The other void is set over the public areas of the house, resulting in a two-story-high central space. The interior of the house is lean, comfortable and wide. The views are plenty and the relation with the natural context is fluid. The Artifact seems precise, adequate, right.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Details
Details
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Project gallery

2172 / asociados
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Galpón House / 2172 / asociados" [Casa Galpón / 2172 / asociados] 16 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931954/casa-galpon-2172-asociados/> ISSN 0719-8884

