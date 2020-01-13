World
East Lake Beach House / Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect

East Lake Beach House / Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect

© John Cole Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rehoboth Beach, United States
  • Design Team: Principal: Robert M. Gurney, FAIA; Project Architect: Claire L. Andreas, Brian Tuskey
  • Engineering: 1200 Architectural Engineers, PLLC
  • Landscape: Oehme Van Sweden Landscape Architecture
  • General Contractor: Horizon Builders
  • Interior Designer: Therese Baron Gurney, ASID, Baron Gurney Interiors 
© John Cole Photography
© John Cole Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located just south of downtown Rehoboth, a beach town in Delaware, USA lies an unexpected small body of water.  Silver Lake forms the western border of the site for this project, a lot which extends east toward the Atlantic Ocean.  Taking advantage of the uniqueness of its location, the house was conceived from the inside out to focus on both the Silver Lake and the Atlantic Ocean views. The house becomes a series of indoor/outdoor spaces that maximize the views inherent to this site.

© John Cole Photography
© John Cole Photography
First floor plan
First floor plan
© John Cole Photography
© John Cole Photography

This three-level vacation home was designed for a large family of eight and has ample room for guests and entertaining.  The overall size of the house is minimized by breaking up the form into four distinct gable-roofed volumes.  Nestled between the gables is a roof deck that feels both intimate and expansive and provides panoramic views toward Silver Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

© John Cole Photography
© John Cole Photography

The materials employed are traditional and timeless.  Cedar shingles, copper panels, mahogany windows and doors, white oak flooring, and natural stone were all chosen for their durability in a harsh oceanfront environment.  Resilient materials are combined with meticulous detail and clean lines in a truly modern way to provide a bright, light-filled interior that focuses on the views.  The house was designed and built with the intention of providing a vacation house that would last for generations.  

© John Cole Photography
© John Cole Photography

Project gallery

About this office
Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "East Lake Beach House / Robert M. Gurney, FAIA, Architect" 13 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931820/east-lake-beach-house-robert-m-gurney-faia-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

