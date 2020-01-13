The burrow / delavegacanolasso

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. The house as a lair, a hideout, a shelter. A reflection which distorts and expands the garden, while confuses and protects. I can not guess the inside, a bit closer, now i can peep through the great silver oculus drilling the reflection. But, What´s inside? a woman looks herself in a mirror, in a garden, immersed in a pond.

The opposite view, from the inside, is fully covered withvegetation, a pond full of water and flowers flooding the view through the oculus.

The reflective element hosts the most private spaces of the house, the bedroom and toilet, with controlled openings on it, allowing effective lighting and ventilation while avoiding the direct views from the outside. Introverted and cozy, the burrow´s essence.

The rest of the house´s uses, kitchen-dining, living and studio, are concentrated in the contiguous volume, former painting workshop. As a strategy, the custom made furniture is placed in the perimeter, ensuring the maximum free area and avoiding the circulation space. Its translucent roof, drowns it with zenithal light all day long.

For its construction, a structural solution with a quick assembly was chosen, a galvanised steel substructure wrapped with OSB (recycled wood) boards. The skin is completed with natural cork and recycled cotton as thermal insulation. The inside is lined with pine wood, wrapping it up warm and making it more welcoming.

The oculus, as well as all the window frames are fully made in brushed galvanised steel, which reflects and blurs the incoming light. On the roof, two skylights of this same material, are opened to the sky, bathing the space with light.

