Lluvia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas, Miguel Vargas, José Hadad, Ignacio Rodríguez, Armando Rosas, Fabián Arellano

Text description provided by the architects. Lluvia is a single-family residence located in Jardines del Pedregal, southern Mexico City. It is located in a residential area, and the site has neighboring constructions. One of its main qualities is the natural vegetation found at the back, which became an important asset in the architectural scheme.

The house is conceived as a solid volume that incorporates subtractions along the main axis; these are formed as small courtyards and double heights depending on the program. Our main intention was to merge sections of the main forest-like garden with the interior of the house and let in natural light.