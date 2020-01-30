World
HEYTEA Shenzhen Fangdacheng Store / UNI DESIGN

HEYTEA Shenzhen Fangdacheng Store / UNI DESIGN

© Xiaole Cheng

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Grocery Store, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: UNI DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 127.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Xiaole Cheng
  • Project Owner: HEYTEA
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. In extreme cutbacks, it's easier to focus on a small number of objects, an environment that calms the mind and sharpens the senses. The pure white volume creates a floating tea space with a free spirit. This is a brand new conceptualization attempt. The designer tries to discuss the psychological state of tea guests from four different dimensions: volume, color, space and environment, so as to create more communication possibilities by enriching the multi-dimensional experience of space.

© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Different functional structures of the whole space are composed of multiple white volumes of the same scale and proportion. From multiples of 15 to 30, 45, 60, 75, 90, 105... And so on numerical value, these numerical value and the human body engineering, the space behavior, the material science and so on industrialized production technology has the close common character.

Isometric Drawing
Isometric Drawing
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Whether it is a seat, a table, or a light fixture on the head, the white volume and the light acrylic transform its functional properties throughout the space, and the horizontal and vertical lines are rearranged at different angles and orientations. The overlapping volumes, some laid horizontally in the ground, some suspended in the air, connect vertically to form a patchwork space layout.

© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

When viewed from the outside, the white volume forms a gradation of high, middle and low overlap. The line of sight of indoor tea guest also can produce communication and collision with different height change. The designer hopes that no matter how the tea guests place themselves and the location of the tea, the links between people can be built from the single point to the line of sight of the eyes.

© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Thanks to the store's 270° panoramic view, the designers have opened a clear communication channel between the interior and the exterior. Under the blessing of time, the white volume and the constantly changing light suddenly Pierce the boundary of space. In the design of this case, the spirit of freedom becomes more transparent and powerful by virtue of the pure volume change and color relationship. Translation, dislocation changes and local mirror refraction... The white box extends infinitely in the indoor and outdoor areas, creating a space with rich texture layers, allowing tea guests to immerse themselves in multi-dimensional sensory experience.

© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Taking advantage of the store's unique location, white is used to create a floating space. As night falls and people walk up the escalator, they are greeted with suspended boxes. White lights and the courage to break through the shackles of the block, the concept of tea shop into a model of the young city workers, usually clean and able to hide their own dream, can still be busy in the work keen to explore the thickness of life dream.

© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng
© Xiaole Cheng

Project location

Address: Fangdacheng Square, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

