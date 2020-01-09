World
Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores

Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Bath House, Interiors Architecture
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 54.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Angela Christelo Flores, Autodesk, Cerâmica Portinari, Deca, Estofaria Carlos, Galeria Mamute, Lili Wood, Marcenaria Erich, Mels Brushes, Neon Light Sul, Oruy, Selet Iluminação, Tintas Coral, Uniflex Jadim Mauá, Viveiro Recanto Tropical, Zen Design
Lavabo Tri Suave, a creation of the Brazilian architect Marília Zimmermann, is a project in which sensitivity and well-being are essential concepts. In 56 square meters, it exhibits in Casa Cor show five spaces combined in a harmonious way: lounge, washbasin, ladies room, men’s room and accessible toilet.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
The tour through the architecture of the environments highlights the careful choice of geometric repetition with JoyMZ ceramic tile – Marília Zimmermann’s own creation for the company Portinari. With traces that slide to make a delicate geometry, colors and elements match the light effects well. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
This is all that reaffirms the proposed idea of receiving and welcoming. There is a subtle tonal variation and a slight balance due to the choice of salmon and water green colors. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
In addition to the pastel color palette, there is a visual enhancement achieved with the golden of the metals and the delicate touch of the flowers. It is this well-composed set of elements that answers the neon question, “What color is your peace?”

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Project location

Address: Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

About this office
Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Bath House Interiors Architecture Brazil
Cite: "Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores" [Lavabo Tri Suave / Marília Zimmermann Arquitetura e Interiores] 09 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931443/lavabo-tri-suave-marilia-zimmermann-arquitetura-e-interiores/> ISSN 0719-8884

