Alentejo Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

Alentejo Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

Restaurant
Portugal
Cortesia de Contacto Atlântico
Text description provided by the architects. Alentejo Restaurant is a restaurant chain of typical dishes of the region that gives it its name.

Cortesia de Contacto Atlântico
Contacto Atlântico was responsible for the creation of the conceptual design of the entire network and its development, which always takes place inside shopping centers.

Cortesia de Contacto Atlântico
The chosen color palette, textures and geometries will transmit a sophisticated and natural air, recalling the calm landscapes of the southern Portuguese region. Thus, the wood will empower the furniture and the pavement, leaving the leading role to green tiles on the walls.

Cortesia de Contacto Atlântico
Project location

Address: Alentejo, Portugal

Contacto Atlântico
Concrete

