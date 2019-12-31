Zhao House / Chuantuo Architecture

Save this picture! courtyard perspective. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Lead Architect: Kai Wang

Engineering: Can Gao, Wenhua Tang, Hengdong Li, Zulin Zheng, Zhenyi Su

Landscape: Kai Wang

Client: Mr. Zhao (private)

Save this picture! aerial view. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Text description provided by the architects. The project use modern vocabulary to communicate with the surrounding rural houses, drawing on the traditional classical architectural space and extracting the relationship of its spatial composition. As the main building material, red brick embodies the traditional craftsmanship and wisdom, which will make the building space more real and pure.

Save this picture! 1st and 2nd courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Save this picture! front door view from courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Space system

The space system of the whole house is based on the skeleton of two courtyards. Different volumes of the courtyard are implanted into the alley space by means of separation and pulling, resulting in multiple paths.

Save this picture! front door. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Quadrangle

The master of nets garden is the source of inspiration for the improvement of the space of the courtyard. The living room, dining room, kitchen and other public rooms are arranged around the courtyard. The small building on the north side recesses to form two small courtyards, which effectively solves the problem of privacy and eliminates the pressure of the small building on the courtyard.

Save this picture! 1st courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Save this picture! yard and distant hills. Image © Kunming tundra photography

The half-pavilion built with red brick breaks the square of the courtyard space. The pool water surrounds the mouth of the cave, allowing you to sit and rely on it.

Save this picture! courtyard aerial view. Image © Kunming tundra photography

At the interface of the first and second courtyards, the verandas expand and protrude forward, increasing the visual level of the courtyard.

Save this picture! building in sunset. Image © Kunming tundra photography

The mandala design is adopted as the design concept in the ground landscape of the courtyard. A stream of water is surrounded by pebbles and some stones are placed, just like a natural stream. Around the verandah ground, to the water stream side, hidden the visual boundary, the stream in the four corners of the courtyard into four square pool, lotus to add some poetry to the courtyard.

Save this picture! half pavilion. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Save this picture! half pavilion and courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Garden and field

The living room, the dining room and the living room are a group of buildings that zigzag to create a lost path, just like a segment cut out in the literati garden of the Ming and qing dynasties. It is just a corner of the garden here.

Save this picture! door perspective. Image © Kunming tundra photography

Save this picture! compound facades. Image © Kunming tundra photography

I hope this project can be replicated, and to a certain extent, it can correct the excessive urbanization and even vulgar rural construction.