World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Thailand
  5. Varivana Resort Koh Phangan / Patchara + Omnicha Architecture

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan / Patchara + Omnicha Architecture

Save this project
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan / Patchara + Omnicha Architecture

© Patchara Wongboonsin © Patchara Wongboonsin © Patchara Wongboonsin © Patchara Wongboonsin + 52

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Tourism
Koh Phangan, Thailand

  • Lead Architect

    Ornnicha Duriyaprapan

  • Design Team

    Ornnicha Duriyaprapan, Patchara Wongboonsin, Prakai Voranisarakul, Chalermchai Asayote

  • Clients

    Varivana

  • Engineering

    Basic Design co.ltd, Weint co.,ltd

  • Landscape

    POAR (Patchara + Ornnicha Architecture)

  • Consultants

    Varivana
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin

Text description provided by the architects. The hotel is located on Pha-Ngan Island, an island south of Thailand. It is situated on a serene hillside, surrounded by coconut orchard with an ocean-view at the horizon. Designed for well-being and experience-based tourism, main concept of the project evolves around these 2 keywords: simplicity and new experience. The hotel offer 40 guest rooms with main public spaces including restaurant, spa and swimming pool. Layout and composition of the buildings is derived from the desired guest experience. Buildings are strategically placed at the back of the site, hidden behind lush of green scape of the main road and slightly staggered in such a way that, from guest rooms, view of surrounding landscape is uninterrupted while allows maximum natural light into each and every rooms.

Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin

For guests, the hotel slowly reveals itself through a narrow access roadway from the bottom of the site leading to the lobby space uphill. Characterized as a platform with roof, lobby is an open-air space that welcomes guests with scenic view of the surrounding landscape; manmade-wall becomes unnecessary. Located on the rooftop are the main public areas, including restaurant, swimming pool and lounging area. From its height, the area provides guests with panoramic view of mountain, ocean and sunset in the distance.

Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin

For the Guest rooms, cherishing nature of tropical climate is key. Rooms come with two entrance doors: one at the foyer providing security and the second for complete enclosure. Along With the introduction of open-air foyer, light well and openings on both sides of the room, the hotel encourages guests to stay in contact with all natural elements: sun, wind and rain. While natural light filtering both indoor living and bathing space, direct exposure of sunlight occurs at balcony. With its unique formation, an extension of 2.5 meters from the room, balcony area offers a new way in which guests experience this outdoor space; to see and be seen.

Save this picture!
© Samuele Cavicchi
© Samuele Cavicchi

The hotel incorporates simple material palette. Exposed concrete is chosen for exterior finish; through the use of local coconut wood as formwork, subtle reference of the local is made. Its rawness and non-uniform finish, varied in shade and texture, creates an interesting character for the building. While rawness is presented outwardly, inside is imbued with warmth and comfort through the use of black terrazzo and teak wood.

Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Patchara Wongboonsin
© Patchara Wongboonsin

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 79, koh phangan, สุราษฎร์ธานี 84280, Thailand

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Patchara + Ornnicha Architecture
Office

Products

Wood Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Tourism Thailand
Cite: "Varivana Resort Koh Phangan / Patchara + Omnicha Architecture" 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931015/varivana-resort-koh-phangan-patchara-plus-omnicha-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream