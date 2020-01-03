World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Icoma Headquarters / Estudio.Entresitio

Icoma Headquarters / Estudio.Entresitio

Save this project
Icoma Headquarters / Estudio.Entresitio

© Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano © Montse Zamorano + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
  • Lead Architects: Cesar Jiménez de Tejada, María Hurtado de Mendoza
  • Design Team: Alvar Ruiz Villanueva, associate architect. Maria Urigoitia, Belen Gonzalez Aranguren, Carlotta Albini, Eduardo Blanes, Peio Erroteta, Carlos Diaz del Rio
  • Clients: Ilustre Colegio de Medicos de Alava
  • Mep: Geasyt Ingeniería
  • Structures: Ignacio Aspe
  • Quantity Surveyor: Felix Andres Ortega
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Text description provided by the architects. ICOMA is the acronim for Ilustre Colegio de Medicos de Alava, the medical professional association in the region of Alava in Spain, and this projects presents their new headquartes. The new offices for ICOMA are implemented on an existing space in a residential building, connecting the street level space with the one on the second floor. The adaptive reuse of the existing space involved the aperture and definition of two small glass courtyards, new light sources for the ground level, that allowed for an open plan in visual continuity while helping to clarify transits and the definition of static versus dynamic areas.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

There are two main strategies ruling the project; one from inside-out (opening a former dead space to light), and another from outside in (concealing the work space at street level with a veil for privacy).

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Indeed, the refurbished space is not exactly a retail space but it is in relation with the street. A new skin of translucent glass channel and glass pane provides a curated balance between privacy and publicity. A thick but light skin that allows for a peculiar type of permeability where the fragmented vision of the street help users to not loose track of the outside and the pass of time through the day, and the inner light and the casted shadows provoque an abstract activation of the outside street wall.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano
Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Materiality plays a big role in the project. In the part to whole relationship that tectonics is, we are interested in the process of arriving to a non standard solution using a standard component, such as the glass channel, in this case. There is a relentless use of one same component through out the space that provides a non standard outer skin configuration for the facade, and an atmospheric redefinition of “the corridor” through its thick but light translucent materiality. The atmospheric spatial quality is underlined by the implicit mirror effect of the floor and ceiling wooden finishes and the explicit mirroring of the polished stainless steel vertical pannels. Reflection and disappearance.

Save this picture!
© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Avenida de Santiago 5. Vitoria-Gasteiz, Alava, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio.Entresitio
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "Icoma Headquarters / Estudio.Entresitio" [Oficinas icoma / Estudio.Entresitio] 03 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930827/icoma-headquarters-estudintresitio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream