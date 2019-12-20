World
KÂAT Architects to Design Research & Rehabilitation Center For Sea Turtles

The National Architectural Competition for the Research, Rescue, and Rehabilitation Center for the Sea Turtles in Iztuzu Beach, organized by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation of Turkey, selects KÂAT Architects to design the environmentally sensitive facility.

Winner of the 1st prize, KÂAT Architects will be in charge of creating a center that will “ensure the cyclic continuity of the natural and cultural resources of Iztuzu Beach and its ecosystem which is considered to be one of the rarest natural ecosystems of the world”. With an objective that aims to conceive an eco-friendly hub, the new DEKAMER (Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center for the Sea Turtles) facility “will raise awareness, motivate and encourage researchers, volunteers and visitors from all around the world while producing negative carbon footprint”.

Located in Iztuzu Beach, one of the most important protected beaches of Southern Turkey, the winning proposal is a project that “listens to the sound of the living elements in the area, produces highly sensitive and qualified spaces and develops a delicate approach forming its own language”. In fact, the intervention considers all the elements of the fauna and flora and the natural and cultural surrounding landscape. Aiming to preserve and keep these rich components, the center’s conceptual approach revolves around creating an experience and a function that favors the context.

Inspired by “the organically curved and dynamic traces of the beach tides, the surrounding tall red pines and the reeds which form the ecosystem”, KÂAT Architects propose an architecture that will be integrated within the region. The design recalls the natural phenomenon of crown shyness, where trees don’t touch each other for surviving purposes, in order to generate a building that co-exists with the rest. A multiple canopy structure, reflecting the slope of the topography, “do not sit on the ground, allowing natural life of the soil to continue”. Each one of these canopies holds a distinctive program consisting of closed, semi-open and open spaces.

  • Location: Muğla, Turkey
  • Client: Ministry of Environment & Urbanisation of Turkey
  • Architects: KÂAT ARCHITECTS
  • Program: Research Facility
  • Type : National Competition
  • Area: 978 m²
  • Project Year: 2019

