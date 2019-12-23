World
  5. Planstone® Industrial Pavilion / Paulo Martins

Planstone® Industrial Pavilion / Paulo Martins

Planstone® Industrial Pavilion / Paulo Martins

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Warehouse, Offices
Águeda, Portugal
  • Arquitetos: Paulo Martins
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 27372.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Efapel, Technal Alumínios

  • Autor

    Paulo Martins

  • Collaborators

    Bruno Alvarinhas

  • Engineering

    Miguel Mendes Engenharia
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This industrial warehouse is located in Águeda, Portugal, in an area without any architectural references and surrounded by forest.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

With no relevant references and a layout which consists of a warehouse area for ﬁnished product storage, a cargo area and ofﬁce space, the proposal is intended to reﬂect the simplicity of the solution, given the simplicity of the requirements. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Starting from the shape, a rectangle, which enables the use of the maximum warehouse area (main function), a fraction of that space is reserved for the ofﬁces, in the area closest to the entrance. This ofﬁce area marks the entrance of the building. This element is an exception, being that it is a monolithic, simple and unpretentious element. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This exception arises from the deformation of the original shape, inspired by one of the techniques used by the company in the manufacture of shower bases and bathtubs, vacuum forming. This deformation expresses an extremely strong visual art language, accentuated by the use of white, in contrast to the dark grey of the remaining pavilion and the similarity to the whitish colour which plastic materials acquire when they are deformed. Equally deformed is the checked mesh, originally superimposed on the space, expressing a language which accentuates the deformation and creates a visual and formal dynamic, reinforcing the humanised character of the ofﬁces. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Continuing the language used outdoors, the materials used inside are uniform and neutral in tone, with a touch of warmth achieved through the use of oak, giving a more domestic character to the space, but without breaking with the room’s main function, that of an industrial pavilion. For this reason, there is a permanent visual contact with the pavilion and its warehouse function. This contact is taken to the extreme by a vast and continuous glass wall in the reception area, demonstrating traces of exhibitionism and professional pride. These moments are repeated throughout the area, also highlighting the pantry window, similar to a moving frame. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The formalisation of this pavilion is based on contrasts, as a form of valorisation and humanisation of spaces, whether industrial, commercial or residential. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 3750 Águeda, Portugal

Paulo Martins
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Warehouse Offices Portugal
Cite: "Planstone® Industrial Pavilion / Paulo Martins" [Pavilhão Industrial Planstone / Paulo Martins] 23 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930623/planstone-r-industrial-pavilion-paulo-martins/> ISSN 0719-8884

