Woods Bagot Reveals Winning Design for New Adelaide Central Market Arcade

Save this picture! Adelaide Central Market Arcade. Image Courtesy of Woods Bagot

Woods Bagot have unveiled the winning scheme to redevelop Adelaide’s Central Market Arcade. The mixed use redevelopment will connect the arcade to the market and serve as a cornerstone of the broader market district. The city intends to transform the market precinct into one of Australia’s most recognized lifestyle destinations, and the proposal aims to capture the spirit of the market in the arcade redevelopment.

The City of Adelaide revealed the concept designs along with Australian developer ICD Property, Singapore-based joint venture partner Nanshan Group and Australian real estate company Sinclair Brook. The arcade redevelopment will include over 8,000 square meters of retail, food and beverage, a central public hall, rooftop gardens, education spaces, a hotel, apartments and offices. Reinstating the arches to the former Grote Street façade (partially demolished in the 1960s), the design adds a new social and commercial precinct supported by publicly accessible spaces on the ground floor and podium roof terraces. Biodiverse roof terraces are planned as a green hub for lifestyle and hospitality experiences.

Woods Bagot Associate Principal Alex Hall said that, "The Adelaide market dates back to 1869, when a group of local gardeners sold their wares without any structure other than gas lights and a fence. A century and a half on, we’re looking to sensitively create a space that can carry that local entrepreneurial spirit forward. This is a design exploration of the market’s heritage beyond just a facade treatment and makes its brick arches – which have always been emblematic of the market – part of the whole experience."

The Woods Bagot proposal includes potential connections from the existing public car park over the market and 260 new parking spaces. ICD Property managing director Matthew Khoo says the redevelopment will help boost Adelaide’s economy and tourism by making what is already a world-class market precinct even better. “The Adelaide Central Market Arcade has been a prominent community space for 150 years. What we intend to do is enhance the existing structure by restoring and protecting heritage items and building complementary new assets that will become new amenities for the community to enjoy,” he said.

News via Woods Bagot