R House / Estudio GMARQ

Arquitectos: Estudio GMARQ
- Area: 650.0 m2
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Alejandro Peral
Manufacturers: Autodesk, Patagonia Flooring, TECNOCOM
Lead ArchitectsAdrian Govetto, Marcelo Forja, Lucas Mansilla
Design TeamLeonel Graziano, Sofia Bluthgen, Dolores Romero, María José Riveira
EngineeringEduardo Diner, Juan Martín Harfuch
Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house located in Pilar is a product of the conflict between an extensive program for a large family and a limited size of land.
With these requirements and conditions, from the beginning a buried level was projected to contain part of the program, especially the recreation areas, a large storage space and technical places.
The ground floor has a conventional design and the high floor has service rooms that are qualified by generous green courtyards that oxygenate, illuminate and expand them.