Alqueria House / Antonio Altarriba Estudio de Arquitectura

Houses
Spain

  • Lead Architects

    Antonio Altarriba Comes

  • Design Team

    Rosa Lafuente, David López, Álvaro Méndez, Marta Ramón, Jesús Sancho-Tello, Toni Mansilla
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. Alquería House is a modern village cabin located in L’Horta Nord in Valencia region, built attempting to re-interpret traditional rules of a known native typology (patio, pool, and house), giving them a more suitable meaning for this century. The building has an “L” shape, with two different floors and heights that surround the central piece of the complex: the patio. This main area, the heart of the house, organizes and develops the day and night zones around it, providing them with light and privacy. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Needs program required a garage, storeroom and facility room in the basement; kitchen, living room, playroom, covered pool, laundry facilities and a toilet in the ground floor; and in the second floor, night zones are placed with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living room. The existence of a double-height that floods in light from above connect the day zone on the ground floor with the night zone in the upper floor. The stair is made with recessed steps in the wall, reaching the living room, opened to this double-height. 

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The project makes the most of the plot, generating continuous spaces that join the rooms in a visual way, where you can see both exterior and interior. The access is placed in the north-west corner where you can have a global vision through the whole house. Including the covered pool as part of this “in and out” concept, the enclosure system allows to open it completely adding it into the patio space. The construction materials used are natural stone-clad for the exterior finishing, walnut tree wood, ceramic tiles for the floor and texturized aluminum fences.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Side Elevation and Section
Side Elevation and Section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Alqueria House / Antonio Altarriba Estudio de Arquitectura" [Casa Alquería / Antonio Altarriba Estudio de Arquitectura] 22 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930481/alqueria-house-antonio-altarriba-estudio-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

