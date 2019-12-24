DBJ Designs Open Arcade and New Low-Rise Tower in Australia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers

Durbach Block Jaggers won the competition for a multi-level car park, playground and commercial tower in Penrith, Australia. Working with Sue Barnsley Design, Right Angle Studio and SGS, the team made the proposal for Penrith City council's Soper Place Design Competition. Unanimously chosen by the selection panel, the design combines a playground on an arched brick base with a commercial tower and car park.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers

Save this picture! Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers

Aiming to address the need for car parking, recreational facilities and entertainment venues, the project includes parking, open space, a roof garden, and a shaded playground area that can double as an area for community events. Penrith mayor Ross Fowler said to, "think of it as a building with two characters – the low rise section has space for play, performance, markets and music. The design fulfills the council’s planning goals of creating a liveable, sustainable city and provides an example for future developers to follow.” The council hopes the tower's commercial spaces will attract businesses to the area.

Construction is set to begin in 2020 for an opening in 2022.