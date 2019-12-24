World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. DBJ Designs Open Arcade and New Low-Rise Tower in Australia

DBJ Designs Open Arcade and New Low-Rise Tower in Australia

Save this article
DBJ Designs Open Arcade and New Low-Rise Tower in Australia

Durbach Block Jaggers won the competition for a multi-level car park, playground and commercial tower in Penrith, Australia. Working with Sue Barnsley Design, Right Angle Studio and SGS, the team made the proposal for Penrith City council's Soper Place Design Competition. Unanimously chosen by the selection panel, the design combines a playground on an arched brick base with a commercial tower and car park.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers
Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers
Courtesy of Durbach Block Jaggers

Aiming to address the need for car parking, recreational facilities and entertainment venues, the project includes parking, open space, a roof garden, and a shaded playground area that can double as an area for community events. Penrith mayor Ross Fowler said to, "think of it as a building with two characters – the low rise section has space for play, performance, markets and music. The design fulfills the council’s planning goals of creating a liveable, sustainable city and provides an example for future developers to follow.” The council hopes the tower's commercial spaces will attract businesses to the area.

Construction is set to begin in 2020 for an opening in 2022.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "DBJ Designs Open Arcade and New Low-Rise Tower in Australia " 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930344/dbj-designs-open-arcade-and-new-low-rise-tower-in-australia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream