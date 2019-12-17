World
DesignClass Launches with Matthew Rosenberg's Course on Leadership in Architecture

DesignClass has launched their first interactive class by M-Rad Architecture founder Matthew Rosenberg. The new class aims to teach leadership in architecture, real estate development, and business. The class will focus on design, real estate development, partnerships, hiring, and more. Rosenberg will look at how a business is integrated with the process of real estate development.

Casa Roll. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture Donhill Residence. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture Casa Roll. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture Gold Coast Cultural Precinct. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture + 7

The new class includes a personal look into some of the biggest challenges Matthew and his team have overcome. Since founding M-Rad nearly seven years ago, Matthew Rosenberg has led the firm to tackle unique design challenges in products, branding, and even scents for hotels while developing their approach to project partnerships. “Matthew Rosenberg is one of those original leaders that comes along only a few times in a generation. He’s pushing the boundaries of what an architecture firm can and should be. I’m excited that he’s bringing his experience to the world through this DesignClass,” said Josh Sanabria, CEO of GoArchitect.

Donhill Residence. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture
Donhill Residence. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture
Gold Coast Cultural Precinct. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture
Gold Coast Cultural Precinct. Image Courtesy of M-Rad Architecture

Through Rosenberg's DesignClass he will show how he has moved from small stakes in simple projects to robust partnership investments in dynamic Los Angeles developments, blurring the line between architect and developer. As DesignClass states, the firm's projects have "the goal of showing a strong and profitable alternative to the traditional architect’s model." The course features videos and hands-on guides. The class is open for pre-order and offering 50% off, and the full course is being released Dec 23rd. Find out more at DesignClass.

