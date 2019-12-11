Riding Club / Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesia de Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The riding club project gives life to the space destined to indoor competitions in the second riding arena. All elements have very defined functions.

Brise-soleil panels allow a high level of ventilation and skylights provide natural lighting while the roof ensures a perfect thermal-acoustic insulation, besides the photovoltaic panels that supply 80% of the energy required by the club.

Sustainability is present in every step of the project development, guaranteeing a low impact in the surrounding area and in the land during the construction. We opted for the utilization of materials of highest quality and the natural light use. Currently, the project has the greatest capturing solar energy roof of Rio de Janeiro.

A fast and clean construction work with no wastes. It was completed in a little more than four months.

The new intervention is integrated with the beautiful existing architectural ensemble, keeping a harmonic relation with its neighbors: the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon and the Tijuca National Park hill.