World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Hungary
  5. Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné

Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné

Save this project
Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné

© Bujnovszky Tamás © Bujnovszky Tamás © Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02 © Bujnovszky Tamás + 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Temporal Installations
Vigántpetend, Hungary

  • Lead Architects

    Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló

  • Design Team

    Lilla Árkovics, Bernadett Csendes, Attila Róbert Csóka, Szabolcs Molnár, Dávid Smiló,

  • Collaborators

    Alžběta Hejnová, Juan Agustin, Esther Calinawan, Gerrylyn Saraza, Flynn Harvey Red Williams
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bujnovszky Tamás
© Bujnovszky Tamás

Text description provided by the architects. Photo Booth Pantheon was designed for Hello Wood Festival 2019 to become the monument of the Builders Society of Hello Wood. Photo Booth Pantheon is a building, a memorial, a performative installation and a tool at the same time. A real photo booth which represents historical and contemporary tendencies of remembrance, which are getting more and more important in the age of viral sharing.

Save this picture!
© Bujnovszky Tamás
© Bujnovszky Tamás

Pantheon, Walhalla, Hall of Fame. Places where the key figures of our history and mythology are presented. Our heroes and our gods preserved there to the future. In the Builders Society there are key figures, heroes and gods as well. They can be anyone, and they are different year by year. This kind of turnover in the Builders Society is reflected in the Pantheon of Hello Wood. Therefore our Pantheon design had no fixed statues inside in the wall niches, those were waiting for the members of Builders Society to fulfil it.

Save this picture!
© Bujnovszky Tamás
© Bujnovszky Tamás

The Photo Booth Pantheon invited all the members of the Hello Wood to become part of the memorial. Thanks to the structure of our proposal, there are two types of spatial quality which the participants can meet.

Save this picture!
Floor plan 01
Floor plan 01
Save this picture!
Plan of the outcome
Plan of the outcome

One can simply enter to the ordinary inner space of the Pantheon, to participate as a visitor, a tourist or a believer of the Builders Society. Another can easily enter to the space of the very wall of the pantheon. Inside the wall there are a completely different space, which is operating as a background of the memories of the future. A nonsense but real space between present and future in theoretical manner.

Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02

And finally there is a hole in between. The wall niche which is open. This wall niche is an extension of the inner space of the Pantheon, but only accessible from the wall. It is a special hole which is more like a portal, a gate in-between. If someone become visible in this hole, they become history. They become the exhibited bust statue of the Pantheon for a while. Or, as long as they wish.

Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02
Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02

And at this point another thread of the story starts. Regarding to, this Pantheon is a photo booth as well, in the middle of the ordinary space there was a camera which is operated in 360 degrees. That camera took special photos of the people who entered, while they were standing as the part of the memorial of the Builders Society. These photos are square cropped hence it is easily uploadable to Instagram.

Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro02

On Instagram these images represent a historical type of memorial place the Pantheon which meets current habits of how our society collecting memories today.

Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro01
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro01

Save this picture!
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro01
© Paradigma Ariadné GoPro01

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hello Wood Project Village, Csórompuszta, Hungary

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paradigma Ariadné
Office

Product:

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Cultural Architecture Temporal installations Hungary
Cite: "Photo Booth Pantheon / Paradigma Ariadné" 11 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929980/photo-booth-pantheon-paradigma-ariadne/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream