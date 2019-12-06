High Line Park Building / Arquea Arquitetos

+ 21

Contractor EBR Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in Curitiba, at Rua da Glória, a narrow street with small lots, unlike most streets in the neighborhood. The size of the terrain and the relation with the street were the biggest challenges of the project.

The volumetry of the building was eventually shaped by urban legislation, due to the size of the land and the presence of an Araucaria tree in the back. The result was a solid and simple form. The lightness and permeability of the ground floor contrasts with the solidity of the building's volume. Rhythmic openings work like tears in a solid volume, emphasizing the shape. The standard floor consists of two two-bedroom apartments at the ends and four studios in the core, all north facing, articulated by a south corridor. The layout of the apartments is functional and flexible.

The penthouse has a communal laundry room and a large ballroom that opens to a play area. The ground floor has a commercial area, two car accesses and one access for residents, valued by a large 6m high swing that marks access to the building. The differential of the project is in its connection with the street, with the distance, balance and landscape treatment, the ground floor gives a breath to the pedestrian. Widens and enhances the feeling of those walking along the narrow sidewalk of Rua da Gloria.