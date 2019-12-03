World
The German Design Awards 2020 Unveil their List of Winners

The German Design Awards 2020 Unveil their List of Winners

The German Design Awards 2020 have just released their awaited list of winners in different categories: excellent architecture, excellent communication design, excellent product design, and universal design. The program has also selected Jasper Morrison as the 2020 personality of the year.

Manuel García Asociados - Winner of Award For The Best Office Design In Europe 2020. Image Courtesy of Manuel García Asociados
Manuel García Asociados - Winner of Award For The Best Office Design In Europe 2020. Image Courtesy of Manuel García Asociados

The German Design Awards celebrate every year, pioneering projects that present an important contribution to the German and international design scene. The jurors identify and credit the “unique design trends”, in order to encourage and push forward the design field. Honoring projects from different fields, the award makes sure to cover different aspects of the creative world, from architecture, communication to product and universal design. Known for supporting young talent, the award also presents every year the newcomers with special mentions and prizes.

The personality of the year 2020 - Jasper Morrison. Image Courtesy of Jasper Morrison
The personality of the year 2020 - Jasper Morrison. Image Courtesy of Jasper Morrison

The jury has chosen to honor Jasper Morrison, one of the most influential international designers, as the personality of the year 2020.  In fact, “his design style, reduced to the essentials, is unmistakably in the tradition of Dieter Rams' design philosophy and at the same time influenced by the puristic, simple elegance of modern Japanese everyday design".His eponym studio Jasper Morrison Ltd was founded in London in 1986, catering to the design world, with diverse creations that vary from everyday product to furniture. Infusing his own signature in his pieces, many of his creations have made it to museums around the world.

Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club by Lacime Architects - Special Mention Award for excellent architecture. Image Courtesy of Xingzhi Architecture
Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club by Lacime Architects - Special Mention Award for excellent architecture. Image Courtesy of Xingzhi Architecture

On another hand, in the excellent architecture category, 3 gold awards were distributed to Street Cinema by Omri Revesz Design, Corkskrew House by rundzwei Architekten Reeg&Dufour PartGmbB and The New Glenstone by Thomas Phifer and Partners. Another 3 special mentions were given to Wenzhou Central Park Culture Club by Lacime Architects, Max Fordham House by Bere: Architects and Da Zhu Yuan Village Planning and Farm Dwelling Design by Shanghai Jiao Tong UniversityUrban Planning & Architecture Design Co.Ltd.

For a full list of the winners in all different categories, check The German Design Awards' official website.

