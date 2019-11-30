World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquea Arquitetos
  6. 2018
  7. Olist Office / Arquea Arquitetos

Olist Office / Arquea Arquitetos

Save this project
Olist Office / Arquea Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 14

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors  · 
Brazil
  • Architects: Arquea Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 704.9 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Marcenaria Fogaci, Monumenta Engenharia
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Olist is a technology company, focused on Market place, its headquarters in Curitiba is located in the central region, in the building "Itália". The company looked for a clean and connected work environment that reflected its working principles in its architecture.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The project is based on an open-space concept office, with integration between different departments and transparency in the environments. For this, the compartments were demolished and the ceiling removed, leaving the installations exposed. Due to the low ceiling, the slab and the ventilation ducts were painted black to lose the notion of height.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
24th floor plan
24th floor plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Due to the breadth of the space, the lighting is arranged in a rhythmic manner to break the long perspective. At workstations, tables are arranged in a Y-shape to break the repeatability that a traditional layout would have in this plan model.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Acoustics issues have been resolved by coating on flameproof acoustic foam boards. The old carpet floor was removed and replaced by epoxy paint, which delimits the different working areas through color differentiation.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Isometric Cabins
Isometric Cabins
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The program features sales staff call rooms, glass-enclosed meeting rooms, decompression areas with office-designed furniture, and large workstations with Y-tables and plant pots in between.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Every detail has been designed to make the work environment light and pleasant for company employees.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Curitiba - State of Paraná, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arquea Arquitetos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Olist Office / Arquea Arquitetos" [Escritório Olist / Arquea Arquitetos] 30 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929333/olist-office-arquea-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream