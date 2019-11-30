Olist Office / Arquea Arquitetos

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Olist is a technology company, focused on Market place, its headquarters in Curitiba is located in the central region, in the building "Itália". The company looked for a clean and connected work environment that reflected its working principles in its architecture.

The project is based on an open-space concept office, with integration between different departments and transparency in the environments. For this, the compartments were demolished and the ceiling removed, leaving the installations exposed. Due to the low ceiling, the slab and the ventilation ducts were painted black to lose the notion of height.

Due to the breadth of the space, the lighting is arranged in a rhythmic manner to break the long perspective. At workstations, tables are arranged in a Y-shape to break the repeatability that a traditional layout would have in this plan model.

Acoustics issues have been resolved by coating on flameproof acoustic foam boards. The old carpet floor was removed and replaced by epoxy paint, which delimits the different working areas through color differentiation.

The program features sales staff call rooms, glass-enclosed meeting rooms, decompression areas with office-designed furniture, and large workstations with Y-tables and plant pots in between.

Every detail has been designed to make the work environment light and pleasant for company employees.