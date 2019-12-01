Flamboyant House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

+ 24

Lead Architect Dado Castello Branco

Project Team Vanessa Stralberg, Renata Schweder, Suiren Quinto

Engineering Fairbanks e Pilnik

Landscape Gilberto Elkis

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Dado Castello Branco signs the “Flamboyant House” for the 29th edition of Casa Cor Exhibition 2015, that occurred from May 26to July 12, in Jockey Club, São Paulo. The room with 85m² favors the use of natural materials like stone, wood and glass. The whole space was designed considering comfort and interaction, with the landscape view in focus. As background, the professional used neutral colors.

The idea was to design a house that could be sited in any place in the world, a space of casual living, to receive family and friends with a view for the vegetation. The resident of this house is a nature lover, with a simple lifestyle. The personality can also be noticed by the artwork collection, like the Vik Muniz art piece, located in the living.

Inside, several integrated pieces give charm to the house, with emphasis to the dresser designed by Jorge Zalszupin in the 50s, Etel Interiores release, the bookcase, the bed and the closet with Poliform Italian design. The use of the glass was a manner of valuing the wonderful view and the natural light. For the ambient light, we used the Henge fixture, Orbi Brasil release. In order to increase the comfort level of the space, it was used the Jangada armchair, from Jean Gillon, that is part of the Dado Castello Branco collection.

The deck integrates the outdoor and indoor area, with Casual Móveis furniture. The stone used in the façade, brought from Indonesia, is a Palimanan release. The lighting project is from Maneco Quinderé with recesses and built in leds in some few points. “The indoor lighting is more indirect, made from luminaires and pendants”, according to Dado. The room has automated light and sound aiming the comfort.