  7. Sonastério Music Studio / Joao Diniz Arquitetura

Sonastério Music Studio / Joao Diniz Arquitetura

Sonastério Music Studio / Joao Diniz Arquitetura

© Jomar Bragança

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Mixed Use Architecture  · 
Morro do Chapéu, Brazil
  • Architects: Joao Diniz Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 685.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

  • Arquiteto Responsável

    João Diniz

  • Contributors

    José Luis Baccarini, Laura Galli, Jessica Neves

  • Acoustic Engineering

    WSDG / Renato Cipriano

  • Structural Engineering

    Márcio Gonçalves

  • Hydro/electric project

    Lumatec

  • Construction

    Ricardo Musachio (2a etapa) / Frederico Grimaldi (1a etapa: estrutura)

  • Lightning Design

    Junia Carsalade

  • Decoration

    Simone Drummond

  • Plot Area

    3306 m2²

  • Constructed Area

    909 m² (2ª etapa após expansão)
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. SONASTÉRIO is a project of hybrid features combining a complete audio recording studio with a hosting structure offered to users in case of need for more relaxed and extended work.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Plan -1
Plan -1
Plan -1
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The overall context in which the building is located presents contrasts, including beautiful mountain geography surrounding the city f Belo Horizonte, Brazil, middle-class residential condominiums with sports clubs and golf courses, commercial centers among residential neighborhoods and mining areas. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The specific landscape where the project is located suggests a panoramic exploration of the inspiring view, as well as a challenge through the strongly descending topography from the access road. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The project is born from the dialogue between the architectural intentions and the demands of a perfect space for the acoustic installation of the recording studio, so the proportions for the ideal volume for sound performance were defined previously. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The concrete structure emerges as a compact block suitable for acoustic demands, including the performance area and the recording room. The building seems to float over the ground proposing an almost mineral integration with the surroundings. 

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Section AA - Section BB
Section AA - Section BB
Section AA - Section BB
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The access level (1) frames the landscape through the carport that joins the foyer close to the panoramic staircase and elevator. Below, with a ceiling height of 4.50m is the space for the recording studio and its support areas, the and the integrated living, dining areas and balcony. On the lower level (3) are the lodging areas, with private living room and two suites. A horizontal expansion of the building is planned, so it can grow into two modules of 5.0m annexing new accommodation and living areas.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The integration between geography, sound, architecture and creative conviviality has generated in Sonastério the production of phonograms that has become part of the Brazilian musical culture, important names such as Milton Nascimento, Gal Costa, Joao Bosco, Lô Borges, Nei Matogrosso, Skank, Seu Jorge, Criolo and others have been there recording songs and memories for world’s culture.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

