On 15 November, the International Competition for the Architectural Landscape Design Concept for the Tuchkov Buyan Park in Saint Petersburg will begin accepting applications from participants. Interested parties can submit their application at park-spb.ru/eng

Tuchkov Buyan will become a city park with direct access to the Neva River, offer new panoramic views of the city’s main landmarks and unite Saint Petersburg’s green spaces with a single, unbroken pedestrian route.

The goal of the competition is to define the vision and landscape architectural concept for the park that meets the demands of city residents, visitors, and the specialist community. Russian and international landscape designers and architects are invited to participate. The deadline for application submission is 15 January 2020. The procedure, rules, and conditions of the competition meet the international standards set by the International Union of Architects (UIA).

Serban Tiganas, Secretary General, UIA:

“The UIA is proud to endorse this competition that explores the contribution of architecture and landscape architecture to the well-being of the local community. Our Union prides itself in being at the forefront of the promotion of fair and transparent competitions for architects around the world. The UIA is associated with iconic competitions across the globe with architectural works that have made an impact in their respective countries. We are excited to be involved in the International Competition for the Architectural Landscape Design Concept for the Tuchkov Buyan Park and look forward to seeing the realization of the winning entry in the beautiful city of Saint Petersburg, also known as the cultural capital of Russia”

Denis Leontiev, CEO of Strelka KB:

“An important nuance of the Tuchkov Buyan competition is in the wide scope of professionals to whom it appeals, including young bureaus from Russia. It is a unique case where not only internationally recognised bureaus, but young participants as well are permitted to participate in a competition for site of such importance to the city. This will provide variety in the competition proposals and an opportunity for young architects to prove themselves in a significant competition, for whom a special quota has been set aside. As a result of the pre-qualification process, the jury will determine 8 finalists: 6 bureaus with experience in designing similar sites, and 2 early-career bureaus”.

The competition jury will include 14 Russian and international professionals, including a member of the Executive Council of ISOCARP, Didier Vancutsem; landscape architect and representative of the International Union of Architects, Stefan Rotzler; and chief architect of Saint Petersburg, Vladimir Grigoryev.

Competition schedule:

 Application submission window: from 15 November 2019 to 15 January 2020;

 Jury meeting and selection of the eight finalists: 3–4 February 2020;

 Development of competition proposals: 5 February to 8 May 2020;

 Jury meeting: 14-15 May 2020;

 Announcement of competition results: 3–6 June.



The 8 competitors who will be invited to submit project proposals will each receive USD 60,000. The top three prizes will receive the following prize money:

First prize: USD 50,000

Second prize: USD 30,000

Third prize: USD 20,000

The competition brief will be prepared by the technical committee and published in mid-January. The document will take into account the results of expert sessions and analysis conducted based on meetings with city residents.

Preparation for the international competition for landscape architectural concepts for Tuchkov Buyan Park in Saint Petersburg began in September 2019. The competition will be conducted at the request of the Government of the Russian Federation. The competition’s initiator is the Government of Saint Petersburg, and the DOM.RF Joint Stock Company serves as its organiser. The competition will be operated by the Strelka KB consulting company, in partnership with ISOCARP and the European University at Saint Petersburg.

Download the information related to this competition here.