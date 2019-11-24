How to Ace your Job Interview

The Midnight Charette is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by architectural designers David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features a variety of creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A wide array of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes provide useful tips for designers, while others are project reviews, interviews, or explorations of everyday life and design. The Midnight Charette is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet discuss strategies for acing your job interview! The two answer questions from callers and discuss preparation, the essential mentalities to have, talking and behavior tactics, what to bring and wear, asking for the right salary, finding out what the interviewers are looking for in the interviewees, and closing the interview. Call or text their Design Companion Hotline to ask your questions or to share your stories at 213-222-6950.

HIGHLIGHTS & TIMESTAMPS

Preparing for the interview (06:18).

Scheduling different interviews (07:33).

How to take time off work for an interview (10:00).

What clothes and makeup to wear (15:05).

What and who to research for the interview (19:36).

What to expect during the interview Do not assume the interviewers to have seen your résumé or portfolio before the interview (22:08).

Preparing your talking points: What should they be? (23:22).

Arriving at the interview (26:01)

The stop you should make before entering the office (26:01).

Is it okay to refer to notes during the interview (27:45)?

Things to be aware of when first entering the office (30:34).

The people you need to meet and talk with before the interview (32:44).

Building confidence while waiting for the interview to start (34:38).

What to bring to the interview (other than the portfolio and résumé). Drawings, booklets, iPads, etc. (35:55)

The interview (42:51)

Presenting your portfolio and work (43:40) (01:12:18). Watch to episode #115 for more information.

Do not rely on the interviewer. Lead the conversation (47:25).

How to best communicate your experiences and skillsets (52:05).

Key mentalities and red flags: You are interviewing the employer as much as they are interviewing you. (55:25).

The importance of asking questions (56:11).

Talking strategies: How to find out what the employer is looking for in a new hire (01:03:54).

Why female interviewees have to be extra-aware of what projects they will work (01:06:41).

Talking strategies: Turning the interview into a conversation (01:08:16).

Who to expect at the interview: Partners, design directors, technology staff, human resources, etc. (01:10:35).

Salary: How much to ask for and how to ask for it (01:13:32) (01:32:42).

Common questions asked (01:21:56).

Discussing your different skill sets and weaknesses (01:22:34).

Knowing if an office is the right fit (01:25:37).

Answering the question, “Why are you leaving your current office?” How much time to allow before changing offices (01:26:47).

Communicating that you are interviewing at other offices (01:28:45).

Closing the interview (01:33:24)