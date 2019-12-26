RL House / Diego López Fuster

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. This commission aims to revive an unfinished residential unit that has been vacant for 34 years. We took advantage of its unique qualities and treated it as if it were a plot on the third floor of an apartment block.

The dwelling was divided longitudinally to achieve a large common space and a more private zone.

The largest, continuous volume of the unit defines the common area, accommodating the study, dining, kitchen and living area.

It connects the front facade of the building with its intermediate courtyard and interior patio, creating a daytime zone illuminated by the three sources of daylight.

The continuity of the series of spaces is articulated by custom-fit modular storage that spans the entire 19 meters of party wall.

The private spaces are, consequently, situated in the remaining half of the apartment, where the damp environments are located around the intermediate courtyard and the two bedrooms sit at the opposite facades.

As a result, we have comfortable spaces which are celebrated with good ventilation and natural lighting.

Last but not least, a glazed folding door integrated in the main piece of furniture provides the option of isolation in the study, and at the same time allowing it to double as a guest room.