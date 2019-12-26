World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. RL House / Diego López Fuster

RL House / Diego López Fuster

Save this project
RL House / Diego López Fuster

© Pablo Pacheco © Pablo Pacheco © Pablo Pacheco © Pablo Pacheco + 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors
Spain
  • Architects: Diego López Fuster
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1797.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Pablo Pacheco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acor, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Chaos Group, Cinca, Flos, HAY, HIDROBOX, Revigres, Robert McNeel & Associates
Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

Text description provided by the architects. This commission aims to revive an unfinished residential unit that has been vacant for 34 years. We took advantage of its unique qualities and treated it as if it were a plot on the third floor of an apartment block.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

The dwelling was divided longitudinally to achieve a large common space and a more private zone.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

The largest, continuous volume of the unit defines the common area, accommodating the study, dining, kitchen and living area.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco
Save this picture!
Furniture elevation
Furniture elevation
Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

It connects the front facade of the building with its intermediate courtyard and interior patio, creating a daytime zone illuminated by the three sources of daylight. 

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

The continuity of the series of spaces is articulated by custom-fit modular storage that spans the entire 19 meters of party wall.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

The private spaces are, consequently, situated in the remaining half of the apartment, where the damp environments are located around the intermediate courtyard and the two bedrooms sit at the opposite facades.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

As a result, we have comfortable spaces which are celebrated with good ventilation and natural lighting. 

Last but not least, a glazed folding door integrated in the main piece of furniture provides the option of isolation in the study, and at the same time allowing it to double as a guest room.

Save this picture!
© Pablo Pacheco
© Pablo Pacheco

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante. Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Diego López Fuster
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "RL House / Diego López Fuster" [Casa RL / Diego López Fuster] 26 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928847/rl-house-diego-lopez-fuster/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream