Ello Restaurant / Mareines Arquitetura

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. While we were working on the Jericoacoara Resort project, “Dune Village”, the client asked us for a project of a restaurant in downtown Jericoacoara. The client wanted something open, facing the sand street when it came to the restaurant, an integrated bar and opened kitchen.

With a round wood structure, we created a roof with many supports that generated curved surfaces evoking the dunes to which both the resort and the restaurant owe their names.

The ambiance and menu are casual, rustic but also sophisticated, and this is the main characteristic of this new gastronomy place in town. There, with our feet in the sand, we can enjoy food and architecture inspired in the local landscape and raw materials. The outside walls and the successive columns work as a base for the creepers, which make the ambiance refreshing and romantic.