Tibidabo Welcome Square / MiAS Arquitectes

Tibidabo Welcome Square / MiAS Arquitectes
Plaza
Barcelona, Spain
  MiAS Arquitectes
  2019
  Photographs: Gael del Rio
    Breinco, Casellas Xirgu, Verd Tical
© Gael del Rio
© Gael del Rio

Text description provided by the architects. The Tibidabo Welcome Square is the introduction to the core elements and philosophy of the attraction park Tibidabo. Solidarity, sustainability and education at its core, the new square opens up towards a beautiful view over the city, inviting visitors of all generations to contemplate over the panoramic view of Barcelona. This new modern, yet playful welcome square has been branded by the vertical garden covering the welcome building itself. The welcome building now becomes one of Barcelona’s biggest insect Hotels turning the amusement park into an inter-species attraction. The facade limits visual pollution by blending in with the natural surroundings.

© Gael del Rio
© Gael del Rio

In addition to the square, MiAS Architects provided designs for Margarithe shaped parasols spread out over the square. Chairs and benches each are gathered around as if providing family portraits of geometric shapes and colors. The combination underlines the simple yet joyful design of the park. The façade makes a strong statement about the environmental challenges we are facing in cities and can be read as one example of a sustainable design language of the future.

© Gael del Rio
© Gael del Rio

Furniture In addition to the square, MiAS Architects provided designs for Daisy shaped parasols spread out over the square. Chairs and benches each of individual shape are gathered around as if providing family portraits of geometric shapes and colors. The combination underlines the simple yet joyful design of the park. While the Daisies open their white and green petals over the visitors, below the chairs continue the playful design. These simple and round shaped green and yellow iron stools and tables are gathering around the parasols, which are anchored to the ground by benches designed as leaves. Plain iron rods in a zigzag course hold the round seat and lead to the chairs backrest who’s geometrical shapes change between circles, triangles and inverted triangles. The colorful design of the furniture compliments the squares design and familiar program with its simple yet eye-catching design.

© Gael del Rio
© Gael del Rio

Project location

Barcelona, Spain

