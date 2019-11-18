World
  Pedras do Patacho Hotel / HautLab

Pedras do Patacho Hotel / HautLab

Pedras do Patacho Hotel / HautLab

Hostel 
Brazil
  Architects: HautLab
  Area: 1207.0 m2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Bruno Lima
    Manufacturers: Alumiaco, Campelo Prime, Concrepoxi artefactos, Decortiles, Hansgrohe, Newline, Palimanan, SteelDecor, Stella Tech, Vao Livre
© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

Text description provided by the architects. Patacho beach, in Alagoas, is one of the few Brazilian northeastern coast destinations still “intact” nowadays, surrounded by 40km of coconut trees, different from everything that there is in the region. Perfect scenery for a product that also has the proposal to be unlike anything in the area.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

Pedras do Patacho Hotel is in the “Hotel Boutique” category, which means that the essence of the boutique enterprise is to provide an experience to the guests that, perhaps, is far beyond what they expected to experience in that place.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

The goal of the project was to create a remarkable architecture and spatially relevant, capable of impacting and providing an experience that can be kept in the guests’ memory for the rest of their lives. The parti was a minimalist architecture, exclusive and sophisticated, comprehending the main operations of the international boutique hotel business nowadays.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

The main challenge was to deal with the narrow lot and site the bungalows in a way that none of them could be harmed by their position and yet had privacy. The starting point was to create a path, in the longitudinal direction of the land, formed by great walls of 7 meter height, covered with natural stones. The pathway, organic and relatively narrow, provides little discoveries to the guest, maximizing the sensory experiences that the architecture can provide.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

Behind the great walls there are the bungalows, in a total of 7, just in the first phase of the enterprise. Every unit has an ocean view and, considering the premise of guaranteeing a full privacy and exclusivity to the guest, we have developed a bungalow that has, on its roof, a private pool with an exclusive landscape to each unit, where it is possible to enjoy the pleasure of relaxing in the calm atmosphere of the Patacho Beach, with an unique view.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

The use of rustic and timeless materials, explored in the whole hotel route, inside the bungalows, restaurant and common areas provide the enterprise a minimalist and contemporaneous atmosphere. Stylish elements were incorporated to the landscape that surrounds the Hotel: coatings such as stones, wood and corten steel compose the structure along with items such as metal sheets and glass, bringing a unique architectural identity.

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima

The corten steel also gives the name to the restaurant, entirely externally coated with the material. The volume, raised on pilotis, gives the impression of floating above the common pool, providing a panoramic view of Patacho Beach. Inside, there is polished concrete as flooring, rebars closing the stairs, ceiling in wood strips and walls with metal screens (the ones that are used as the concrete armor) that contrasts with the huge orange block that highlights itself on the landscape. 

© Bruno Lima
© Bruno Lima
Sketches 04
Sketches 04

A placed planned, since its design, to create memories – through the architecture, gastronomy or service. The Pedras do Patacho Hotel is guarantee that the guest is going to have, at least, an experience unlike anything they have already lived.

Project location

Address: Praia Patacho, Alagoas, Brazil

HautLab
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Brazil
