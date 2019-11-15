115S Apartment / SAINZ arquitetura

+ 25

Lead Architects Eduardo Sainz, Lilian Glayna Sainz

Engineering Gertra Construtora

Consultants Light Design (Lighting)

Text description provided by the architects. The 115S apartment is located in Brasilia, Asa Sul, which is probably one of the blocks that best represents living in Brasilia, with very long and horizontal buildings suspended by concrete pillars that allow pedestrians to cross the block without any interference.

Our office was hired to create a project that would value Brasilia's original architectural language, meeting the functional demands of today's life.

For design solutions; the most important elements were identified in the first visits to the apartment; the "Cobogo" (cast concrete block) used on the back façade, which was originally occupied by the service areas, as in all the apartments of the time, the concrete slab (to be restored), the wooden floor and finally the appreciation from the panoramic view of Brasilia, which is a privilege that few apartments have, due to the urban design of the city.

We do not use colors for the constructed elements, we just focus our energies on the texture and original shape of the materials used.

The selection of furniture is entirely of Brazilian design; Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Marcus Ferreira, Virgula Egg, Danilo Vale, Jader Almeida, among others. The woodwork of the room was made (and designed) in natural wood blade with straw by Virgula Zero. The collection is completed with the excessive use of works of art by regional artists such as Christus Nobrega, Pitágoras, Luiz Mauro, among others.