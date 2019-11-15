World
115S Apartment / SAINZ arquitetura

115S Apartment / SAINZ arquitetura

© Edgard Cesar

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors  · 
Asa Sul, Brazil
  • Architects: SAINZ arquitetura
  Area: 130.0 ft2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Edgard Cesar
  Manufacturers:
    Atlas Colchoes, Carminati tapetes, Evviva, Graphisoft SE, HTC Vive, Hill House, Light Design, Multipedras, Referência Galeria, Sabrina Najr, São Geraldo, Vallori, Virgula Zero

  Lead Architects:

    Eduardo Sainz, Lilian Glayna Sainz

  Engineering:

    Gertra Construtora

  Consultants:

    Light Design (Lighting)
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. The 115S apartment is located in Brasilia, Asa Sul, which is probably one of the blocks that best represents living in Brasilia, with very long and horizontal buildings suspended by concrete pillars that allow pedestrians to cross the block without any interference.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Plan
Plan
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Our office was hired to create a project that would value Brasilia's original architectural language, meeting the functional demands of today's life.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

For design solutions; the most important elements were identified in the first visits to the apartment; the "Cobogo" (cast concrete block) used on the back façade, which was originally occupied by the service areas, as in all the apartments of the time, the concrete slab (to be restored), the wooden floor and finally the appreciation from the panoramic view of Brasilia, which is a privilege that few apartments have, due to the urban design of the city.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

We do not use colors for the constructed elements, we just focus our energies on the texture and original shape of the materials used.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

The selection of furniture is entirely of Brazilian design; Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Marcus Ferreira, Virgula Egg, Danilo Vale, Jader Almeida, among others. The woodwork of the room was made (and designed) in natural wood blade with straw by Virgula Zero. The collection is completed with the excessive use of works of art by regional artists such as Christus Nobrega, Pitágoras, Luiz Mauro, among others.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Asa Sul, Brasilia - DF, 70297-400, Brazil

SAINZ arquitetura
Cite: "115S Apartment / SAINZ arquitetura" [Apartamento 115S / SAINZ arquitetura] 15 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

