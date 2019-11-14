Mestiza House / POLO

+ 31

Houses · Mar del Plata, Argentina Architects: POLO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 66.0 m2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Constructed Area 66.00m2 cubiertos + 20.00m2 semicubiertos

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project seeks to take advantage of its environment. It is s small house in the centre of the lot that is meant to become a holiday home for a standard-sized family. An existing forgotten courtyard is utilized by transforming it into the access area and expansion for the house.

On the ground floor, a single space brings together the public areas. On the upper floor, the private areas (bedrooms) are developed, relating to the courtyard through a small semi-covered surface.

This expansion, together with a permeable limit is transformed into an intermediate space between the interior and exterior.