World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Solo Arquitetos
  6. 2019
  7. AB&D Office / Solo Arquitetos

AB&D Office / Solo Arquitetos

Save this project
AB&D Office / Solo Arquitetos

© Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios © Eduardo Macarios + 13

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors  · 
Bigorrilho, Brazil

  • Coordination

    João Gabriel Küster Cordeiro

  • Woodwork

    Moldare Móveis

  • Light Glass Partitions

    Esquadria Santos

  • Construction

    Neuri Batista

  • Production Elements

    Ôda Design Club, Heloísa Galvão, Alex Rocca

  • Blinds

    Inovart Persianas

  • Lighting

    E.LED Light Studio, DsgnSelo

  • Furniture

    Inove Design, Bruno Faucz

  • Artistic Tiling

    Rômulo Lass
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. AB&D’s new office emerges from the integration between two neighboring commercial rooms that were combined in a single space. The project was designed to express the personality of the practice and its brand, while still providing a comfortable working space for the team’s countless hours of work.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The office has a workspace, meeting room, reception and kitchen, all organized around the volume of bathrooms marked by the green color - the highlight of the project. In contrast to this strong compositional element, the material palette adopted is short and simple, with white elements, woodwork in Freijó timber and cementitious porcelain flooring. Another highlight is the artistic tiles by the local artist Rômulo Lass in the back wall of the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The layout of the space is basically organized into two zones. On one side, the hall and meeting room welcome people when they arrive at the office, and, on the other, the workroom and pantry complete the program in a fully integrated way. The only compartment of the project is the meeting room due to the need for privacy of customers, such a point stands out because between this room and the volume of bathrooms ends up forming a small corridor marked by the linearity of the ceiling and its indirect lighting.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Axonometric View
Axonometric View
Save this picture!
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Rua Padre Anchieta, 2540 Prédio Comercial, Sala 802 - Bigorrilho, Curitiba - PR, 80730-001, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Solo Arquitetos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "AB&D Office / Solo Arquitetos" [Escritório AB&D / Solo Arquitetos] 16 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928267/ab-and-d-office-solo-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream