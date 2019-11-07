Sordo Madaleno Architects Designs New Hotel for Mexico's Sea of Cortez

Save this picture! Vista aérea. Render por CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

The large biological reserves located in La Paz, Baja California Sur in northern Mexico have made this destination one of the most significant for ecotourism and its proximity to the United States has accelerated its development in recent years.

+ 15

Chablé is a growing group of ultra-luxury spas and resorts that has won multiple awards in recent years for a formula focused on leveraging its context to achieve a specific experience of each place. With this in mind, they contacted the Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos to design a headquarters in the Sea of Cortez. The project entitled, Chablé Sea of Cortez is located on land that consists of an undeveloped beach located between two hills that overlook the ocean with elevated views and direct access to a main road south of La Paz. This covers a total of 64,912 square meters.

Save this picture! Vista aérea. Render por CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Our conceptual starting point was to provide a sense of belonging and intervening in the gentle slope of the land as respectfully as possible. The landscape experience is the main mission and dictates all subsequent steps for the approach of the master plan, architecture and interior design.

- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture! Vista aérea. Render por CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

The masterplan's solution was based on placing half of the units in the rooms on each hill to have uninterrupted views of the ocean; the lobby and beach services are located in the valley a short distance from the coast; operational services near the main road; and the spa right in the middle of the beach and the main road, oriented inland. Of the 50 units required, the rooms are divided into standard with 120 m2, double villas of 409 m2 and the Villa Real of 500 m2. In addition, an important spa is included, as well as other amenities: restaurants, event space and boutique. This program, together with the administrative services, Wellness Villas and branded residences, total a total of 15,767 m2.

Save this picture! Vista desde el Mar de Cortés. Vista aérea. Render por CG Verón. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Description sent by the design team.

A series of configuration studies helped determine that the architectural solution should be based on a branching system. Each branch is translated as a route to access the rooms, which runs parallel to the slope of the hill. The housing units move at an angle of 23 degrees of opening. The angles between each branch were designed to be open enough for any room to maintain an uninterrupted visual connection with the Sea of Cortez.

Save this picture! Exploraciones formales. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

In spite of providing direct views towards the ocean, peripheral views of other rooms are still presented, which breaks the feeling of privacy and isolation within the nature of the place - a condition that was sought for this project. To create the sensation of zero interruptions within the landscape, a smooth, wavy surface was designed that integrates each room into a single formal organic gesture, which gradually separates and reconnects with the landscape.

Save this picture! Configuración del masterplan. Image © Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Architectural Project: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

President: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

Architecture Directors: Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro

Project leaders: Boris Pena, Adrián Aguilar Hernández

Program: Hotel

Construction area: 16,000 m2

Land area: 64,912 m2

Design Date: 2018

Status: In design

Location: La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Architecture Team / Project Manager: Jaime Sol, Alonso Hernández Díaz

Design Team: Eduardo Francisco Longino, Ninfa Itzel Colin, Irene Serrato, Juan Antonio Ruiz

Engineering Coordination: Héctor Ruiz

Media and Marketing: Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Jimena Orvañanos, Vanessa Gutiérrez

Interior Design: Paulina Morán

Interior Director: Paulina Morán

Interior Manager: Carolina Alcocer

Structural Engineering: ALBA Structural Project

Facade Engineering: GRALTE

A / C Engineering: GRALTE

Engineering Systems and Special Installations: GRALTE

Hydrosanitary Engineering: GRALTE

Lighting Consultant: GRALTE

Audio and Video Consultant: GRALTE

Security Consultant: GRALTE

Renders: CG Verón, SMA

Awards: Finalist in the “Future Project: Leisure Led Development” category of the WAF 2019 awards, Silver medal in the “Future Projects: Commercial” category of the WAN Awards 2019

Para más información visita la página oficial Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.