Sordo Madaleno Architects Designs New Hotel for Mexico's Sea of Cortez

The large biological reserves located in La Paz, Baja California Sur in northern Mexico have made this destination one of the most significant for ecotourism and its proximity to the United States has accelerated its development in recent years.
Chablé is a growing group of ultra-luxury spas and resorts that has won multiple awards in recent years for a formula focused on leveraging its context to achieve a specific experience of each place. With this in mind, they contacted the Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos to design a headquarters in the Sea of Cortez. The project entitled, Chablé Sea of Cortez is located on land that consists of an undeveloped beach located between two hills that overlook the ocean with elevated views and direct access to a main road south of La Paz. This covers a total of 64,912 square meters.
Our conceptual starting point was to provide a sense of belonging and intervening in the gentle slope of the land as respectfully as possible. The landscape experience is the main mission and dictates all subsequent steps for the approach of the master plan, architecture and interior design.
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
The masterplan's solution was based on placing half of the units in the rooms on each hill to have uninterrupted views of the ocean; the lobby and beach services are located in the valley a short distance from the coast; operational services near the main road; and the spa right in the middle of the beach and the main road, oriented inland. Of the 50 units required, the rooms are divided into standard with 120 m2, double villas of 409 m2 and the Villa Real of 500 m2. In addition, an important spa is included, as well as other amenities: restaurants, event space and boutique. This program, together with the administrative services, Wellness Villas and branded residences, total a total of 15,767 m2.
Description sent by the design team.
A series of configuration studies helped determine that the architectural solution should be based on a branching system. Each branch is translated as a route to access the rooms, which runs parallel to the slope of the hill. The housing units move at an angle of 23 degrees of opening. The angles between each branch were designed to be open enough for any room to maintain an uninterrupted visual connection with the Sea of Cortez.
In spite of providing direct views towards the ocean, peripheral views of other rooms are still presented, which breaks the feeling of privacy and isolation within the nature of the place - a condition that was sought for this project. To create the sensation of zero interruptions within the landscape, a smooth, wavy surface was designed that integrates each room into a single formal organic gesture, which gradually separates and reconnects with the landscape.
Architectural Project: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
President: Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas
Architecture Directors: Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro, Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro
Project leaders: Boris Pena, Adrián Aguilar Hernández
Program: Hotel
Construction area: 16,000 m2
Land area: 64,912 m2
Design Date: 2018
Status: In design
Location: La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Architecture Team / Project Manager: Jaime Sol, Alonso Hernández Díaz
Design Team: Eduardo Francisco Longino, Ninfa Itzel Colin, Irene Serrato, Juan Antonio Ruiz
Engineering Coordination: Héctor Ruiz
Media and Marketing: Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Jimena Orvañanos, Vanessa Gutiérrez
Interior Design: Paulina Morán
Interior Director: Paulina Morán
Interior Manager: Carolina Alcocer
Structural Engineering: ALBA Structural Project
Facade Engineering: GRALTE
A / C Engineering: GRALTE
Engineering Systems and Special Installations: GRALTE
Hydrosanitary Engineering: GRALTE
Lighting Consultant: GRALTE
Audio and Video Consultant: GRALTE
Security Consultant: GRALTE
Renders: CG Verón, SMA
Awards: Finalist in the “Future Project: Leisure Led Development” category of the WAF 2019 awards, Silver medal in the “Future Projects: Commercial” category of the WAN Awards 2019
Para más información visita la página oficial Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos.