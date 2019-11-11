World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación
  6. 2018
  7. Trucus House / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

Trucus House / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

Save this project
Trucus House / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

© Manolo R Solís © Manolo R Solís © Manolo R Solís © Manolo R Solís + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Merida, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 227.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Manolo R Solís
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cessantoni, Millet, Technoterma

  • Lead Architects

    Andree Pasos Dzul
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

Text description provided by the architects. The development of the project responded to a large extent to the rectangular typology of the land (10mx34m), and to the orientation factors (East – West). With a program of 227.31m², distributed in two floors.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal sections
Longitudinal sections
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

The concept was to create a linear scheme, generating a patio that develops parallel to the program, having a direct relationship with any space in the house, locating the social and residential area on the ground floor, and the service area in the top floor.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

On the ground floor solving the interior spaces continuously, with greater transparency in the social areas and less in private areas, each space enjoys views and ventilation provided by the patio.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

The kitchen, which was the space with less importance for the user, was designed as a versatile space (kitchen / bar) that integrates with the terrace, becoming a large social and pro-tagonist area of ​​the house, as well as being at the center of the program generates direct connections with the other spaces.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solís
© Manolo R Solís

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Trucus House / Gerardo Boyancé Ancona" [Casa trucus / Boyancé Arquitectura + Edificación] 11 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927927/trucus-house-gerardo-boyance-ancona/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream