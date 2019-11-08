World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Mexico
  5. Aizenman-Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura

El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura

Save this project
El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura

© Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro © Jaime Navarro + 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop  · 
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Aizenman-Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 978.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Aizenman, Jaime Navarro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adredde, Artell, Ascensores Macrey, Bakan, Bayon, Carpintería Mictlán, Crisvisa, ESTEVEZ, Galvak, Global Woods, Hunter Douglas Brasil, IAS, Incoleón, Investwood, Lámparas Ivonne, Maderería Cuauhnáhuac, Material Rustico SA de CV, Materiales Rusticos, Mexican Black Basalt, Pisos Creativos, Sofa House, Ypasa

  • Lead Architect

    Eduardo Aizenman

  • Design Team

    Francisco Luna, Victor Ramirez, Raúl Perez, Daniel Ochoa, Ariana Santiago, Socorro Castro, Andrea Arnaldo, Fernando Ramirez

  • Clients

    Instituto Cultural Helénico y Cafebrería El Péndulo

  • Engineering

    Rogerio Pacheco Carmona, Moisés Mercado

  • Collaborators

    Buro Verde Arquitectura

  • Lightning

    Jesús Morales

  • Interiors

    Eduardo Aizenman, Margara Macías

  • Commercial kitchen

    DDEPCI

  • Landscape

    Victor Ramirez, Eric Castillo

  • Supervisión de obra

    ADTec, Mario Tellez

  • Construcción

    Incoleón SA de CV
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The San Angel Branch of the Péndulo Bookstore Chain was commissioned by the Instituto Cultural Helenico, to complement it’s cultural complex of theatres and humanities school, and to create a cultural hub in the southern part of Mexico City. The project emerges from a pre-existing raised “plaza” in the front of the site and works around a large ash tree and an imposing palm. The building borrows from the theatre the concept of “stages” or platforms at different levels, where from you can see and be seen, all within a large “hangar” like space.Multiple activities coexist in these “stages”: bookstore/design store, restaurant and lounge bar, all surrounded by two levels of books, and unified bellow a wooden pergola.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Different materials and lighting bring warmth and individuality to each level and activity. Circulation patterns offer variety of experiences to move around and inhabit the space. The interior is arranged around two axis, one from a busy avenue to a quiet garden in the back, and the other from the theatre vestibule to a huge wall of books. The palm tree, housed in a chimney like louvered enclosure, serves as the commanding fulcrum for the entire composition.

Save this picture!
© Eduardo Aizenman
© Eduardo Aizenman
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

A light steel structural system which include the bookshelves themselves as anti-simic diaphragms, together with a sensitive use of materials allowed for an open yet intimate feeling of the space. The discreet facade, covered with ondulated alluminum, wood planks and large windows, are perfectly integrated between the existing theatre structure by reknowned architect Pedro Ramirez Vazquez and the neighbouring headquartes of the Federal Judiciary Building by Ricardo Legorreta, from which it borrows some of its color palette. The project was recently awarded best building of the year at Expo Cihac Premio Escala Competition.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. Revolución 1500, Campestre, Álvaro Obregón, 01020 Ciudad de México, CDMX, México

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aizenman-Arquitectura
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Mexico
Cite: "El Péndulo Library / Aizenman-Arquitectura" [Café y librería El Péndulo / Aizenman-Arquitectura] 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927871/el-pendulo-library-aizenman-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream