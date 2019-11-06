World
  7. Plaza Jinetes / 304-A

Plaza Jinetes / 304-A

Plaza Jinetes / 304-A
© Agustin Garza
Retail  · 
Mexico
  • Architects: 304-A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1396.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Agustin Garza
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Conor & E(orve), Ecia, Esma, Gravalock, Igen Ingenieria, Marmex, Mitsubishi Electric, Ruben Sanchez, Tonatiuh Martinez

  • Lead architects

    Alberto Kably, Alfonso Magaña, Josimar Avelar, Carlos Gomez

  • Engineering

    Jean Ingenieros

  • Landscape

    Tonatiuh Martinez

  • Consultants

    304-A

  • Construction

    Jaime Kably Sacal
Text description provided by the architects. Shopping mall located on Av. de los Jinetes, developed in a building of two levels for commerce, and two basements for parking. With a rectangular plant separated by a central corridor where vertical circulations are concentrated such as: stairs, elevator and forklifts. The building is unrestricted from its subsequent adjoining to generate terraces to an interior garden and double view for shops, which have prominent terraces to appreciate the different views.

© Agustin Garza
© Agustin Garza

The shopping mall surface consists of two levels: Ground floor built half a level above the bench level and it is composed of a total built area of 1164.00 m2 of which 981.54 m2 will be used to house 3 shops and 182.46 m2 for circulation and services. The upper floor is composed of a total built area of 1139.50 m2 of which 1027.29 m2 will be used to house 2 shops and 112.21 m2 for circulation and services. And there are basements where parking lots and machine rooms are created, as well as circulations.

© Agustin Garza
© Agustin Garza
Section AA
Section AA
© Agustin Garza
© Agustin Garza

The structure of the building is made of concrete, also used as an end finishing in different expressions, with flying roofs up to 5 m long for the generation of the rear terrace. The facades are made of glass to benefit of the views, the finish flooring used is marble Santo Tomás and Tzalam wood wall paneling.

© Agustin Garza
© Agustin Garza

Project location

Address: Estado de México, Mexico

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
304-A
Cite: "Plaza Jinetes / 304-A" [Plaza Jinetes / 304-A] 06 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927865/plaza-jinetes-304-a/> ISSN 0719-8884

