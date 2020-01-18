Exhibition Room of Instituto Cervantes in Brasilia / SAINZ arquitetura

+ 11

Installation • Brasilia, Brazil Arquitetos: SAINZ arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Edgard Cesar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Graphisoft , Gravia, HTC Vive, Light Design

Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz

Design Team: Felipe Castro, Lucas Lopes

Client: Instituto Cervantes de Brasília

Engineering: Odisio Engenharia

Illumination Project And Supplier: Light Design

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed to meet the demand for a suitable space for the exhibition of works of art, as well as performances and installations and possibly some lectures.

The space is very minimalist and easy to understand; We wanted to create an empty space that is a blank canvas ready to be occupied, but at the same time expressive and showed our deep concern for Architecture as an expression of art. If the spectator remained in the room, we did not want it to be just a passageway but a contemplation space where the visitor was in the middle of everything.

The entire space was built with two materials; steel and concrete. We believe that good architecture is always the search for synthesis, for essence. The care of the Institute Administrator at the time was paramount, the deadlines were tight and we needed the space ready for the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister who would come for the ceremonial change of the President of Brazil.