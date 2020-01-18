World
Exhibition Room of Instituto Cervantes in Brasilia / SAINZ arquitetura

Exhibition Room of Instituto Cervantes in Brasilia / SAINZ arquitetura

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Installation
Brasilia, Brazil
  Arquitetos: SAINZ arquitetura
  Area: 200.0
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Edgard Cesar
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Graphisoft, Gravia, HTC Vive, Light Design
  Lead Architects: Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz
  Design Team: Felipe Castro, Lucas Lopes
  Client: Instituto Cervantes de Brasília
  Engineering: Odisio Engenharia
  Illumination Project And Supplier: Light Design
Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed to meet the demand for a suitable space for the exhibition of works of art, as well as performances and installations and possibly some lectures. 

The space is very minimalist and easy to understand; We wanted to create an empty space that is a blank canvas ready to be occupied, but at the same time expressive and showed our deep concern for Architecture as an expression of art. If the spectator remained in the room, we did not want it to be just a passageway but a contemplation space where the visitor was in the middle of everything. 

The entire space was built with two materials; steel and concrete. We believe that good architecture is always the search for synthesis, for essence. The care of the Institute Administrator at the time was paramount, the deadlines were tight and we needed the space ready for the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister who would come for the ceremonial change of the President of Brazil.

Project location

Address: Seps 707/907, Brasilia - DF, 70390-078, Brazil

SAINZ arquitetura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Brazil
"Exhibition Room of Instituto Cervantes in Brasilia / SAINZ arquitetura" 18 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

