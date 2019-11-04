World
R&E Office / SAINZ arquitetura

R&E Office / SAINZ arquitetura
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

© Edgard Cesar

Offices Interiors 
Setor de Industrias Graficas, Brazil
  SAINZ arquitetura
  Area
    80.0 m2
  Project Year
    2019
  Photographer
    Edgard Cesar
  Manufacturers
    Arquivo Contemporâneo, COR, Deca, Graphisoft, HTC Vive, Microreve, Multipedras, Persoluce, São Geraldo

  Lead Architects

    Eduardo Sáinz, Lilian Glayna Sáinz

  Design Team

    Lucas Lopes, Felipe Castro

  Clients

    Rodovalho & Estrela Advogados

  Lighting Consultant

    Persoluce
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Text description provided by the architects. The space was designed to meet the company's new moment, the law firm Rodovalho & Estrela needed a space that was solid, sober and mature, but in tune with the youth and energy of the partners. 

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The project solutions were appearing naturally, the ground floor has the reception and customer service areas, the entrance is made through a wooden tunnel and conceals access to the toilet and support areas. On the basement floor is the entire production and staff area, the main partners have individual rooms at both ends of the floor and in the middle is the staff area, archives and print shop. 

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

One of the partner rooms has access to the solarium which allows the entrance of light and natural ventilation to the underground. The project was also thought to be built quickly and the result was very satisfactory, showed an excellent link between business identity and the design of spaces and its architecture.

© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar
Isometric
Isometric
© Edgard Cesar
© Edgard Cesar

Project location

Address: St. de Industrias Graficas - Cruzeiro / Sudoeste / Octogonal, Brasília - DF, 70297-400, Brazil

SAINZ arquitetura
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Brazil
Cite: "R&E Office / SAINZ arquitetura" [Escritório R&E advogados / SAINZ arquitetura] 04 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

