UP House / cumuloLimbo studio

Lead Architect Natalia Matesanz Ventura

Client Ladicarsa Instalaciones s.l.

Builder Peña&Ledesma Obras

Locksmith Luis Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. UPHouse is the tail of an implant, the introduction of a space of intimate scale into another space, which, within a domestic diagram, is exposed and social. The project adds 50% more area to the apartment by installing a light steel structure and a staircase that allows access to the new upper floor. To support this floor, six frames that would stabilize and distribute the weight, are located parallel to the walls and surrounding the central and only closed room of the house, the restroom.

The new level is built on top of this central room of the apartment, leaving two double-height spaces in each side of it. One bigger and public in the east side and a smaller and more private one in the west side. The new upper floor divides the apartment into two spaces, a private and a public function. The choice of materials for these two spaces reflects this duality. On one hand, in the private vaulted area the walls and doors are covered with recycled plywood (from old electronic equipment containers). On the other hand, white walls reflect light from the patio to fill the kitchen, living room and recreational space with light. The use of materials is minimized, avoiding unnecessary finishes.

The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. This flexible space opens to a small east-oriented patio that gets morning light. As many ground-level apartments, the lack of light is one of the keystones of the proposal. In order to maximise natural light in the new upper level, a mirror-faced wood vault is built in the private side. Natural light is reflected and multiplied with a great visual effect.