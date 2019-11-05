World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. cumuloLimbo studio
  6. 2018
  7. UP House / cumuloLimbo studio

UP House / cumuloLimbo studio

Save this project
UP House / cumuloLimbo studio

© Javier de Paz García © Javier de Paz García © Javier de Paz García © Javier de Paz García + 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Madrid, Spain

  • Lead Architect

    Natalia Matesanz Ventura

  • Client

    Ladicarsa Instalaciones s.l.

  • Builder

    Peña&Ledesma Obras

  • Locksmith

    Luis Hernández 
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

Text description provided by the architects. UPHouse is the tail of an implant, the introduction of a space of intimate scale into another space, which, within a domestic diagram, is exposed and social. The project adds 50% more area to the apartment by installing a light steel structure and a staircase that allows access to the new upper floor. To support this floor, six frames that would stabilize and distribute the weight, are located parallel to the walls and surrounding the central and only closed room of the house, the restroom.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

The new level is built on top of this central room of the apartment, leaving two double-height spaces in each side of it. One bigger and public in the east side and a smaller and more private one in the west side. The new upper floor divides the apartment into two spaces, a private and a public function. The choice of materials for these two spaces reflects this duality. On one hand, in the private vaulted area the walls and doors are covered with recycled plywood (from old electronic equipment containers). On the other hand, white walls reflect light from the patio to fill the kitchen, living room and recreational space with light. The use of materials is minimized, avoiding unnecessary finishes.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

The public area of the apartment, which includes the kitchen, has an open floor plan. This flexible space opens to a small east-oriented patio that gets morning light. As many ground-level apartments, the lack of light is one of the keystones of the proposal. In order to maximise natural light in the new upper level, a mirror-faced wood vault is built in the private side. Natural light is reflected and multiplied with a great visual effect.

Save this picture!
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
cumuloLimbo studio
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "UP House / cumuloLimbo studio" [Reciclaje residencial UPHouse / cumuloLimbo studio] 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927566/up-house-cumulolimbo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream