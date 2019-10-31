2A Continental Architectural Award 2019 Winners

The 2A Continental Architectural Award was founded to pay tribute to the living architect or architects whose architecture and artwork exhibits a blend of those qualities of ability, vision, flair, and dedication. Under the leadership of Ahmad Zohadi, who is head of organizing committee and also an Architecture Scholar himself 2ACAA strives to achieve the vision of cultural integration, honor the architecture and architects that may have produced regular and noteworthy contributions to the human race and the built environment by making use of art and architecture.
The 2019 2A Continental Architectural Award seeks to recognize and promote architectural concepts in the fields of social development, contemporary design, area conservation, conservation of the environment as well as landscape design. The 2ACAA 2019 acknowledges a person whose considerable body of work has a long-lasting influence on architecture.
Africa Architecture Award
Third-Public
Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.
Project: Ross Langdon Health Education Center (Rakai, Uganda)
Second-Public
Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.
Project: Gahinga Batwa Centre (Gahinga, Uganda)
First - Public
Architect 3RW arkitekter
Project: Sabou School (Sabou, Burkina Faso)
South & Central America Architecture Award
First - Residential
Architect: Laurent Troost, Raquel Brasil dos Reis
Project: Casa Campinarana (Amazonas, Brazil)
First - Urban projects
Architect: Julio Gaeta - (Gaeta-Springall Architects)
Project: Urban Forest - Linear Park Ferrocarril De Cuernavaca (Ciudad de México, MX)
First - Future Projects
Architect:Juan Pablo Lopez
Project: Perdida (Cerro Largo, Uruguay)
North America Architecture Award
Second - Public
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Community development center Los Chocolates(Morelos, Mexico)
First - Public
Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Criminal courts for the oral trials in Pátzcuaro (Michoacan, Mexico)
Second - Residential
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Jalatlaco House (Oaxaca, Mexico)
First - Residential
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Iturbide Studio ( Mexico City, Mexico)
First - Urban projects
Architect: Affleck de la Riva Architects
Project: Square des Frères-Charon (Montreal, Canada)
Second - Old & New
Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Academic and Cultural Center of San Pablo (Oaxaca, Mexico)
First - Old & New
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Deans Building School of Commercial Banking ( Mexico City, Mexico)
Asia Architecture Award
First - Commercial
Architect: Arash Nasirimoslem , Ensieh Khamseh , Alireza Tahmouresi
Project: Tehranpars Showroom 2 (Tehran, Iran)
Second - Residential-Apartment
Architect: Suhasini Ayer
Project: Humanscapes Habitat (Auroville, India)
First - Residential-Apartment
Architect: Saman Motamedi , Faranak Farzaneh
Project: Earth II Residential Complex (Tehran, Iran)
Second - Residential- Villa
Architect: Manh Nguyen - MIA Design Studio
Project: Wyndham Garden Phu Quoc ( Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam)
First - Residential- Villa
Architect: Kotoaki Asano – (KOTOAKI ASANO Architect & Associates)
Project: Gradation in the Forest (Nagano, Japan)
Second - Urban projects
Architect: Soumitro Ghosh –(Mathew and Ghosh Architects)
Project: NMMB (Bangalore, India)
First- Urban projects
Architect: Maryam Yousefi, Morteza Adib
Project: The Space in Between, Landscape Architecture of Bamland recreational and commercial Complex ( Iran)
Second - Old & New
Architect: Nima Mirzamohammadi, Taban Khodaie, Nima Houshiarkhah
Project: MAYA villa (Rudehen, IRAN)
First - Old & New
Architect: Soumitro Ghosh
Project: Rbanms School Extension (Bangalore, India)
Second - Interior
Architect: Shahab Mirzaean, Ehsan Naderi
Project: Tosan Tajhiz Factory (Pardis, Iran)
First - Interior
Architect: Amir Hossein Ashari
Project: Upcycle Café ( Ferdowsi Café )-(Shiraz, Iran)
Third - Future Projects
Architect: Ahmad Saffar
Project: Hayat Khaneh (Shushtar, Iran)
Second - Future Projects
Architect: Chen Jian - (GOA)
Project: Urban Life Exhibition Hall ( Shaanxi, China)
First - Future Projects
Architect: Ruhollah Rasooli, Faezeh Arefnazari
Project: The Forgotten (Isfahan, Iran)
Europe Architecture Award
Second - Public
Architect: Dietger Wissounig
Project: Health Care Facility Josefhof (Graz, Austria)
First - Public
Architect: Michel Benjamin
Project: New Services for Boaters on the Port of Cannes (Cannes, France)
First - Residential
Architect: Fernando Rodriguez & Pablo Oriol
Project: Elcano (Madrid, Spain)
First- Residential
Architect:Fábio Neves
Project: Pátio do Meco (Sesimbra, Portugal)
First - Urban projects
Architect: 3RW arkitekter and Smedsvig Landskapsarkitekter
Project: 22 July Temporary Memorial in Oslo (Oslo, Norway)
Second - Old & New
Architect: Vora Arquitectura
Project: Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard (Madrid, Spain)
Second - Old & New
Architect: GROUP A
Project: Station renovation Metro Oostlijn, Amsterdam (Amsterdam,Netherlands)
First - Old & New
Architect: Mariano Martín
Project: LH135 . Restoration of existing office building in Madrid (Madrid, Spain)
First - Interior Architecture
Architect: Vora Arquitectura
Project: Can Rosés TemporarySchool (Barcelona)
Honorable Mention - Future Projects
Architect: Ali Önalp -( WE're)
Project: The Plug-In (Riga, Latvia)