2A Continental Architectural Award 2019 Winners

2A Continental Architectural Award 2019 Winners
The 2A Continental Architectural Award was founded to pay tribute to the living architect or architects whose architecture and artwork exhibits a blend of those qualities of ability, vision, flair, and dedication. Under the leadership of Ahmad Zohadi, who is head of organizing committee and also an Architecture Scholar himself 2ACAA strives to achieve the vision of cultural integration, honor the architecture and architects that may have produced regular and noteworthy contributions to the human race and the built environment by making use of art and architecture.

The 2019 2A Continental Architectural Award seeks to recognize and promote architectural concepts in the fields of social development, contemporary design, area conservation, conservation of the environment as well as landscape design. The 2ACAA 2019 acknowledges a person whose considerable body of work has a long-lasting influence on architecture.

Africa Architecture Award

Third-Public
Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.
Project: Ross Langdon Health Education Center (Rakai, Uganda)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second-Public
Architect: Felix Holland - Studio FH Architects Ltd.
Project: Gahinga Batwa Centre (Gahinga, Uganda)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Public
Architect 3RW arkitekter
Project: Sabou School (Sabou, Burkina Faso)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

South & Central America Architecture Award

First - Residential
Architect: Laurent Troost, Raquel Brasil dos Reis
Project: Casa Campinarana (Amazonas, Brazil)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Urban projects
Architect: Julio Gaeta - (Gaeta-Springall Architects)
Project: Urban Forest - Linear Park Ferrocarril De Cuernavaca (Ciudad de México, MX)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Future Projects
Architect:Juan Pablo Lopez
Project: Perdida (Cerro Largo, Uruguay)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

North America Architecture Award

Second - Public
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Community development center Los Chocolates(Morelos, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Public
Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Criminal courts for the oral trials in Pátzcuaro (Michoacan, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Residential
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Jalatlaco House (Oaxaca, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Residential
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Iturbide Studio ( Mexico City, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Urban projects
Architect: Affleck de la Riva Architects
Project: Square des Frères-Charon (Montreal, Canada)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Old & New
Architect:Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project: Academic and Cultural Center of San Pablo (Oaxaca, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Old & New
Architect: Taller | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo |
Project:  Deans Building School of Commercial Banking ( Mexico City, Mexico)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Asia Architecture Award

First - Commercial
Architect: Arash Nasirimoslem , Ensieh Khamseh , Alireza Tahmouresi
Project: Tehranpars Showroom 2 (Tehran, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Residential-Apartment
Architect: Suhasini Ayer
Project: Humanscapes Habitat (Auroville, India)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Residential-Apartment
Architect: Saman Motamedi , Faranak Farzaneh
Project: Earth II Residential Complex (Tehran, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Residential- Villa
Architect: Manh Nguyen - MIA Design Studio
Project: Wyndham Garden Phu Quoc ( Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Residential- Villa
Architect: Kotoaki Asano – (KOTOAKI ASANO Architect & Associates)
Project: Gradation in the Forest (Nagano, Japan)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Urban projects
Architect: Soumitro Ghosh –(Mathew and Ghosh Architects)
Project: NMMB (Bangalore, India)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First- Urban projects
Architect: Maryam Yousefi, Morteza Adib
Project: The Space in Between, Landscape Architecture of Bamland recreational and commercial Complex ( Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Old & New
Architect: Nima Mirzamohammadi, Taban Khodaie, Nima Houshiarkhah
Project: MAYA villa (Rudehen, IRAN)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Old & New
Architect: Soumitro Ghosh
Project: Rbanms School Extension (Bangalore, India)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Interior
Architect: Shahab Mirzaean, Ehsan Naderi
Project: Tosan Tajhiz Factory (Pardis, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Interior
Architect: Amir Hossein Ashari
Project: Upcycle Café ( Ferdowsi Café )-(Shiraz, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Third - Future Projects
Architect: Ahmad Saffar
Project: Hayat Khaneh (Shushtar, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Future Projects
Architect: Chen Jian - (GOA)
Project: Urban Life Exhibition Hall ( Shaanxi, China)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Future Projects
Architect: Ruhollah Rasooli, Faezeh Arefnazari
Project: The Forgotten (Isfahan, Iran)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Europe Architecture Award

Second - Public
Architect: Dietger Wissounig
Project: Health Care Facility Josefhof (Graz, Austria)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Public
Architect: Michel Benjamin
Project: New Services for Boaters on the Port of Cannes (Cannes, France)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Residential
Architect: Fernando Rodriguez & Pablo Oriol
Project: Elcano (Madrid, Spain)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First- Residential
Architect:Fábio Neves
Project: Pátio do Meco (Sesimbra, Portugal)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Urban projects
Architect: 3RW arkitekter and Smedsvig Landskapsarkitekter
Project: 22 July Temporary Memorial in Oslo (Oslo, Norway)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Old & New
Architect: Vora Arquitectura
Project: Spain Central Bank Logistics Yard (Madrid, Spain)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Second - Old & New
Architect: GROUP A
Project: Station renovation Metro Oostlijn, Amsterdam (Amsterdam,Netherlands)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Old & New
Architect: Mariano Martín
Project: LH135 . Restoration of existing office building in Madrid (Madrid, Spain)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

First - Interior Architecture
Architect: Vora Arquitectura
Project: Can Rosés TemporarySchool (Barcelona)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019

Honorable Mention - Future Projects
Architect: Ali Önalp -( WE're)
Project: The Plug-In (Riga, Latvia)

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
Courtesy of 2A Continental Architectural Award 2019
See more:

