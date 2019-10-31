World
The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced two more homes for the House of the Year 2019 shortlist. A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, a stone property in the middle of a nature reserve on the Isle of Man and Black House, a cantilevered black timber box in Skye lowered onto a rocky foreshore – are the third and fourth homes to be shortlisted.

The first two shortlisted homes were revealed in the opening episode of a special four-part Channel 4 TV series – Grand Designs: House of the Year – broadcast this evening (Wednesday 30 October). The full shortlist of seven homes will be revealed throughout the series, with the winner announced in the final episode, to be broadcast on Wednesday 13 November.

The shortlist for the 2019 RIBA House of the Year is:

News via RIBA

Cite: Eric Baldwin. "RIBA Announces Two New Projects for House of the Year Shortlist 2019" 31 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927528/riba-announces-two-new-projects-for-house-of-the-year-shortlist-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

