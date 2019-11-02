World
Small Bioclimatic House / ARKKE

Small Bioclimatic House / ARKKE

© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo

Ribeira, Spain
    85.0 m2
    2018
    Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
Text description provided by the architects. The essential premise of the commission was to design a small, highly eﬃcient and healthy house capable of making the most of a very narrow plot but with delicious views of the Arosa estuary. The strong point of the plot is, in addition to the mentioned views, its elevated position on the access road, which facilitated the opening of the facades towards the desired orientations without compromising your privacy. 

© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
Ground Floor Plan
© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
The small size of the house and the economic limitations led us to create a relatively compact volume but open towards the views through the volume of the porch that extends laterally forming the eaves of the roof, which eﬀectively contributes to the good energy performance of the housing as it protects the holes from direct solar radiation from summer but allows sunning in winter. The entire envelope has been solved with an exterior insulation system (SATE) except for the south and east facades, which are protected by the porch and eaves and have been resolved with a ventilated pinewood facade. 

© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
Section A
© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
The housing program, on the ground ﬂoor, consists of a living room with an open kitchen, two bedrooms, a toilet and a room of facilities and except for the last two, all spaces enjoy the views. The CLT wood structure has reinforced the thermal behavior of the enclosure to reduce the thermal transmission coeﬃcient well below the maximum allowed, contributing further to improve the environmental quality thanks to its breathability and good hygrometric behavior.

© Antonio Vázquez Sotelo
Cite: "Small Bioclimatic House / ARKKE" [Pequeña vivienda bioclimática / ARKKE] 02 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927520/small-bioclimatic-house-arkke/> ISSN 0719-8884

