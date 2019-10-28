GYA House / Emac Arquitectura

+ 19

Houses · Torrente, Spain Architects Authors of this architecture project Emac Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project 219.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2017

Photographer Created with Sketch. Milena Villalba

Lead Architect Miguel Martínez Castillejo, Pau Batalla Soriano

Client Gloria Bellver Alegre

Constructor Ensecon Obras y Servicios S.L.U.

Collaborators Lara Llop Font, Rafael Duet, Luis Ros Serrano-TEMCCO

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Under the Mediterranean character that infuses its location, this house located on a small plot in the Vedat de Torrent pine forest (Valencia), is conceived as an absolute volume surrounded by pine trees that emerges behind a lattice that surrounds the front courtyard perimeter protection the family's intimacy.

The access takes place through the back of the plot through a "street/garden" that also serves as a parking lot, leading the user downwards and tangentially towards the centre of the plot were a vacuum (living/dining room), under a large volume (bedrooms) becomes a shadow that as a "threshold-space" invites to the front yard, topped by a pool. It is this void in the heart of the house that articulates the entire program, both horizontally and vertically. The ground floor houses the kitchen and its courtyard on one side, and a small guest room with a courtyard, on the other. The basement level houses a multipurpose room illuminated by another courtyard. The bedrooms and a study are located on the first floor, which in counterpoint to the horizontality of the rest of the house, are conceived as vertical spaces.

Save this picture! Section, Floor Plan Basement, Floor Plan First Floor

The house is materialized by beam-walls and lightened two-way concrete slabs that define the different spaces and their lighting. The solid parts are revoked with lime mortar and the voids with lattice strips made of solid brushed natural iroko wood. The pavement, cladding of facades and exterior carpentry continue in the living room enhancing its role as the main place of socializing in the house.