World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Uruguay
  5. Bórmida & Yanzón
  6. 2016
  7. Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón

Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón

Save this project
Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón

© Alejandro Goldemberg © Alejandro Goldemberg © Alejandro Goldemberg © Alejandro Goldemberg + 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Winery  · 
Garzón, Uruguay
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Bórmida & Yanzón
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    15240.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2016
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Alejandro Goldemberg
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Banker Wire

  • Architectural Project

    Eliana Bórmida, Mario Yanzón

  • Customer

    Agroland S.A.

  • Project Manager

    Carlos Hartmann

  • Manager of Architectural Project

    Gustavo Albera

  • Team of Architecture

    Laia Reynals, Alejandro Cohen, Agustín Palmada, Mauricio Cremaschi, Silvana Sevilla, Juan Manuel Schenone

  • Techinical Direction

    Bormida & Yanzon / Samconsult

  • Interior Architecture

    Backen, Gillam & Kroeger Architects

  • Manager of Interior Architectural Project

    Cristof Eigelberger

  • Team of Interior Architecture

    Carleigh Simpson, Steve Elerding, Matthew Enering, Cassondra Stevens

  • Structural Calculation

    Juan Camps y Asociados

  • Sustainability and LEED Certification Consultant

    Carlos Hartmann, Muriel Alvarez, Samconsult

  • Construction Company

    Kentisur S.A.

  • Construction Manager

    Alejandro Biq

  • Techical Assistance

    Sebastian Rodriguez, Marcelo Cardozo, Gabriel Fernandez

  • Landscape Architecture

    Eduardo Vera

  • Executive Project of Landscape Architecture

    Inscape - Landscape

  • Electrical Project

    Electromecánica Bottino

  • Lighting Project

    Pablo Pizarro & Asociados / Backen, Gillam & Kroeger Architects

  • Consultant of Processes

    Mario Japaz / Mattura

  • Thermo-mechanical Project (Comfort)

    Mario Pedro Hernandez

  • Thermo-mechanical Project (Industry)

    Estudio Grinberg

  • Fire Safety Project

    Flama SA

  • Weak Signal Project

    NB Consultores

  • Sanitary Project

    Estudio Labonia y Asociados
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

Text description provided by the architects. Bodega Garzón is located 60 km from Punta del Este, Uruguay. It is a vineyard that produces wines of high international quality with environmentally friendly processes while providing its visitors with the enjoyment of sociability in an architectural and natural landscape. The winery covers 15,240 m2 and has a capacity to annually produce 500,000 litres of wine. It includes a social sector with a restaurant, a wine bar, a multipurpose room, a lounge and a club with international membership. In the middle of 240 hectares of winding vineyards, the architecture adapts to the topography and its scale is subordinated to the landscape. The complex has a linear and articulated shape, which sinks in the winery part and extends over a natural balcony in the tourist area, looking at the vineyards from above.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

The hills of Garzón are covered with lush natural vegetation dotted with palm groves, where immense rocks flattened by erosion emerge, belonging to one of the oldest geological formations on the planet: the Brazilian Rock Massif. This exceptional identity has been the basis for anchoring the project. The paradigm that states that a good wine is born in the earth, with good agricultural practices and high-quality grapes, led to the development of a landscape architecture, which is based on tours with sensory experiences for the enjoyment and communication of the product.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

The architecture uses exposed concrete and local stone, steel, dark glass and wood for the social areas. While the warehouses are closed orthogonal boxes, the social areas have angles and orientations, which provide different visuals and experiences of the place. The circulations for the tourists are experiential routes and so they are planned and designed. One of the most representative ones is the one that visits the underground cellars where the wines are conserved.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

The study of the rocky subsoil was complex and there was not enough data at the time of the project, so these spaces could only be defined at the construction stage and adapted to the hollows formed by the extraction of the earth. The result was an area of organic form, where natural rocks and architectural structure are combined. This space has great sensory value due to the handling of light and shadow, textures and moisture exuded by the rock mass, which on the other hand required a surface drain for the floor, used as a design theme.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

This project links architecture, nature, crops, industry and tourism with environmental and energy sustainability criteria. LEED standards have been applied in the definition of materials, technologies and processes, in the use of renewable energies (especially wind) and in the treatment of industrial effluents. Green roofs have been used to reduce the impact of solar radiation on the interiors and to save energy, but also their emblematic designs with native flora and other ecologically friendly species create interesting terraces that integrate into the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Goldemberg
© Alejandro Goldemberg

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 20401 Garzón, Departamento de Maldonado, Uruguay

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bórmida & Yanzón
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery Uruguay
Cite: "Bodega Garzón Winery / Bórmida & Yanzón" [Bodega Garzón / Bórmida & Yanzón] 27 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927191/bodega-garzon-winery-bormida-and-yanzon/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream