  House in Carlos Paz / 226 arquitectos

House in Carlos Paz / 226 arquitectos

House in Carlos Paz / 226 arquitectos
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina
  226 arquitectos
    160.0 m2
    2018
    Federico Cairoli
    ACINDAR, AutoDesk, FV, Google, Moconá, Talpe lit, VASA

  Lead Architects

    Tristan Bondone

  Design Team

    Tristan Bondone, Luciano Femopase, Julian Genesio, Manuela Madruga, Sofia Asan

  Clients

    Dolores y Oscar Copello

  Engineering

    Incorp
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an open neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Carlos Paz. In the sector where it is located, weekend homes coexist with other permanent housing units. In an irregular terrain, three brick bodies with different functions that make up this house are housed. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

These bodies are separated from each other to generate places, capture light, and air. The central body, which contains the social space, rises in search of the view of the farthest mountains and expands the volume of the space. On the mezzanine, there is a place of study, concentration, and contemplation. The other bodies contain bedrooms in the front and the gallery-garage towards the garden. 

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Section 1
Section 1
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The materials are brick, wood, and veneer. The techniques respond to the constructive tradition of the place where chalets or cabins are usually built. The roof leans forward and downward to drain the waters through the natural slopes of the earth.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

226 arquitectos
Wood Brick

Houses Argentina
"House in Carlos Paz / 226 arquitectos" 24 Oct 2019.

