Call for Submissions: 2019 Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.

+ 18

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Although wood has been used in construction for centuries, advancements in technology and products are re-defining what is possible. With this evolution comes the celebration of wood as an innovative building material that complements other products, adheres to the safety requirements of building codes, and has an environmental story that hones in on responsibly managed forests and a desire for less greenhouse gas emissions within the built environment.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

The Wood Design & Building Awards program is an opportunity to celebrate design and construction teams that challenge the conventional way we think about wood in construction. Projects submitted to the Wood Design & Building Awards program are accepted from Canada, US, and internationally, adding value to the diversity of wood building application examples.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects. A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements and innovative design.

Submission deadline: November 26th, 2019.

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

2019 Jury

Save this picture! Jury 2019. Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Submit your project(s) today at www.wooddesignawards.com

Download the information related to this awards program here.

Thank you to the Wood Design & Building Award sponsors for their ongoing support – Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin.

Stay connected! @WoodDesignAward

Title Call for Submissions: 2019 Wood Design & Building Awards

Type Call for Submissions

Website https://cwc.ca/be-inspired-to-build-with-wood/wood-design-building-awards/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=archdaily.com

Organizers Wood Design & Building/Canadian Wood Council

Registration Deadline 26/11/2019 23:59

Submission Deadline 26/11/2019 23:59

Price 165.00 USD - 190.00 USD