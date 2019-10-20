World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Landa Suberville
  6. 2019
  7. House in Cumbres de Santa Fe / Landa Suberville

House in Cumbres de Santa Fe / Landa Suberville

Save this project
House in Cumbres de Santa Fe / Landa Suberville

© Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque © Onnis Luque + 30

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Landa Suberville
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    587.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Acabados Zetina, Briodesign, Cristalum, Fratresa, Oliver

  • Lead Architect

    Mónica Suberville, Agustín Landa

  • Collaborators

    Carolina Arriaga, Elena Cavazos, Galia González, Úrsula Arellano

  • Constructor

    Arquitronco S de RL de CV

  • Structure

    Cafel Ingeniería SC
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a subdivision to the west of Mexico City. Its solution responds to a very strict regulation, which establishes limits of height and land occupation. Thus, the house is a quadrangular prism that occupies the total allowed area with its spaces organized around terraces and a double-height atrium roofed by a concrete pergola. This atrium contains a floating steel and wood staircase. Coated with wood and travertine marble, the atrium acquires a different character at different times of the day; sunlight filters through the pergola and ignites the space with warm colour reflections.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The garage and a service area are half a floor below street level. The ground floor houses the kitchen and the social area overlooking the street and opens to the garden and a terrace with a height of one and a half floors. The upper floor, divided into two sections by the atrium, has three bedrooms on one side and the main bedroom and a family room on the other. The master bedroom opens to a large tequilera terrace #terracetequilera® covered by a roof. Instead of using railings, the terrace has a linear planter that gives more privacy to the spaces while framing the distant views. The three bedrooms also have small terraces delimited by planters.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
Floor Plan Second Floor
Floor Plan Second Floor
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The main access to the house is reached ascending the marble steps that cross a sloping garden and lead to a small outdoor space. Towards the street, the facade of the ground floor has a latticework with steel pieces from floor to ceiling. Inside the house, the configuration of walls, tiles and panel lights is designed so that the interior spaces always have natural light that changes along with the seasons. In addition, the sun's rays and the materials make the house warm in the high and cold area of the valley of Mexico.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Landa Suberville
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House in Cumbres de Santa Fe / Landa Suberville" [Casa Cumbres de Santa Fé / Landa Suberville] 20 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926794/house-in-cumbres-de-santa-fe-landa-suberville/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream